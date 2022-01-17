A young and independent artist, Joseph Greco, announced the release of his album ‘Yult’
The artist is entirely self-taught, thoroughly mixes, produces, and masters every track by himselfUSA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Greco, a young and independent artist, announced his first solo album, ‘Yult,’ on January 15, 2022. Representing the name of a cult, the album packs a punch; a listener is taken on a journey through the cult’s lifecycle, starting as an innocent and happy follower and later witnessing a shift.
The central premise of the album is the cautionary story of cults and the brainwashing mindset. As a listener, the album takes a complete turn, and the listening experience is affected through the pacing and beat selection as it guides through the story. “I’m excited to launch my debut album, which took me about a year to create. I realized my passion for music, production, composition, etc., at a very young age, and as a self-taught artist, I’m 100% part of the creative process.” Said Joseph Greco.
The 18-year-old artist first started making music in 2016 with beats and mixes and later, to meet the need for vocals, trained himself to rap. “My two passions fit perfectly together. This album exhibits all my learnings; using clever lyrics, snappy melodies, and soul sample choices, I have created a polished, aggressive, and hard-hitting hip hop album.”
Greco added.
The artist was raised in South Florida, and as a teenager, went on a road trip around the country to explore different lifestyles and hidden gems of the country. “The time-traveling was either spent on driving around the states or working on my music. I would usually find myself on the laptop for the entire day creating music and exploring and training my creative outlets on Youtube and SoundCloud.” Joseph Greco.
Joseph Greco’s music is available on all popular platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube.
Music Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/11zi0PkjzJnnoYDAmAkGgh?si=Y2UofBUhQpyUegeRlhNSQw
