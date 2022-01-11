Extraordinary National Assembly meeting continues

VIETNAM, January 11 -

Deputy Vũ Thị Lưu Mai from Hà Nội addresses the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies continued their extraordinary meeting on Monday discussing a draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of eight different laws.

The eight laws under the spotlight are laws on; Public Investment; Public-Private Partnership; Investment; Bidding; Electricity; Enterprise; Special Consumption Tax and Enforcement of Civil Judgments.

All deputies agreed on the necessity of removing difficulties and obstacles related to mechanisms, policies, processes and procedures that promote investment and support production.

They emphasised that because the policies specified in the draft law have great socio-economic impacts, it is necessary to collect feedback from those directly affected. The expected impacts on State budget revenue and interests of investors and people should also be studied.

The authority of people’s councils at a district and commune level will decide on investment policies, as they have received the most controversial comments.

Deputy Trần Kim Yến from HCM City said some people’s councils were not capable of approving investment policies. However, there are currently no regulations that allow the people's council to report to the relevant higher-level authorities.

She said it is necessary to continue finalising the law on public investment, especially regulations on the organisational structure and practical capacity of the commune-level people's committees.

Commenting on the amended laws on electricity, which plan to allow the involvement of the private sector in building power transmission systems, deputies agreed that the law must have detailed regulations on the types of power transmission systems that the private sector can invest in and which other types are managed by the State.

Delegate Vũ Thị Lưu Mai highlighted the need to assess the impacts of electricity price stability and safety of the power grid system operated by the private sector, as well as ensure transparency and fair competition among investors.

In the afternoon, deputies discussed the investment policy of the eastern section of the North-South Expressway construction project in the 2021-25 period. — VNS