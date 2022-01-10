Access PEI Wellington closed until Monday, January 17th

CANADA, January 10 - Access PEI Wellington will be closed for the week of January 10-14 due to a temporary staff shortage. Islanders requiring French languages services can visit Access PEI Summerside.

All other Access PEI locations will remain open.

Islanders needing to renew their motor vehicle registration or driver’s license, request supporting driver abstracts or change their addresses can call 1-833-PEI-1873 (1-833-734-1873) or email contactPEI@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact: April Gallant aldgallant@gov.pe.ca