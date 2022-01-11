EO/IR Gimbals Market: Increase in Demand for Intelligent Surveillance, Drives the Industry Growth

EO/IR Gimbals Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “EO/IR Gimbal Market by Product Type (2-axis EO/IR Gimbals and 3-axis EO/IR Gimbals), and End Use (UAV/UAS, Defense, Marine, Law Enforcement, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”

EO/IR gimbals market is projected to depict a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in demand for intelligent sensors & sighting devices, countermeasures, and reconnaissance. Launch of upgraded technologies product in the similar field is a major factor that limits the market growth. Some of the prominent features of EO/IR gimbals are object tracking, real-time video stabilization, navigation, on-board video encoding, anti-vibration, and GEO-lock.

The EO/IR Gimbals Market study provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global market size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

Segmental Outlook

The global EO/IR Gimbals Market share is segmented depending on product type, application, end user, key players and region.

Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the EO/IR Gimbals Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global EO/IR Gimbals Market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.

Market Opportunities

EO/IR Gimbals Market players is witnessing remunerative opportunities for expansion in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The EO/IR Gimbals Market trends is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Competitive Scenario

The major players profiled in the EO/IR Gimbals Market report include, Leonardo DRS, CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd., L3Harris Wescam, Ascent Vision Technologies LLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin, PVP Advanced EO Systems, I2Tech, Harris Aerial, AeroVironment, Inc., Ukrspecsystems, ZHIYUN, and MERIO.

The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the market space.

Report Coverage

• Historic Data considered: 2016 to 2021

• Growth Projections: 2022 to 2027

• Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user

• Market Dynamics and EO/IR Gimbals Market Trends

• Competitive Landscape Reporting

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key Market Segments

• By Product Type

o 2-axis EO/IR gimbals

o 3-axis EO/IR gimbals

• By End Use

o UAV/UAS

o Defense

o Marine

o Law Enforcement

o Others

• By Region

o U.S.

o Rest of the World



Key Market Players

• .LEONARDO DRS

• FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

• LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

• CONTROP PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

• L3 WESCAM (L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.)

• ASCENT VISION TECHNOLOGIES

• I2TECH

• HARRIS AERIAL

• UKRSPECSYSTEMS

• ZHIYUN

• MERIO

