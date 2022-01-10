Submit Release
SB710 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 100.20 (5) and 100.20 (6); and to create 100.20 (1x) and 100.75 of the statutes; Relating to: information disclosure by online marketplaces related to high-volume sellers and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection

