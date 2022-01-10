AB279 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 2 offered by Representative Spiros - 2022-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to renumber 947.06 (4); to renumber and amend 947.06 (5); to consolidate, renumber and amend 947.06 (1) and (2); to amend 940.20 (2) and 941.375 (1) (b); and to create 947.06 (1m) (intro.) and (a) and 947.06 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: participation in a riot and providing a penalty.