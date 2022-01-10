Submit Release
AB396 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 to Assembly Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Representative Cabral-Guevara - 2022-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to repeal 50.01 (1b), 77.54 (14) (f) 3., 118.2925 (1) (b), 146.89 (1) (r) 3., 252.01 (1c), 440.03 (13) (b) 3., 440.03 (13) (b) 42., 440.08 (2) (a) 4m., 440.08 (2) (a) 50., 441.11 (title), 441.11 (1), 441.11 (3), 441.15, 441.16, 441.19, 448.035 (1) (a) and 450.01 (1m); to renumber and amend 253.13 (1), 255.06 (1) (d), 441.06 (7) and 441.11 (2); to amend 14.87 (title), 29.193 (1m) (a) 2. (intro.), 29.193 (2) (b) 2., 29.193 (2) (c) 3., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. b., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. c., 29.193 (2) (e), 29.193 (3) (a), 45.40 (1g) (a), 46.03 (44), 50.08 (2), 50.09 (1) (a) (intro.), 50.09 (1) (f) 1., 50.09 (1) (h), 50.09 (1) (k), 50.49 (1) (b) (intro.), 51.41 (1d) (b) 4., 70.47 (8) (intro.), 77.54 (14) (f) 4., 97.59, 102.13 (1) (a), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 102.13 (1) (d) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 102.13 (2) (a), 102.13 (2) (b), 102.17 (1) (d) 1. and 2., 102.29 (3), 102.42 (2) (a), 106.30 (1), 118.15 (3) (a), 118.25 (1) (a), 118.29 (1) (e), 118.2925 (3), 118.2925 (4) (c), 118.2925 (5), 146.343 (1) (c), 146.82 (3) (a), 146.89 (1) (r) 1., 146.89 (1) (r) 8., 146.89 (6), 154.01 (1g), 252.07 (8) (a) 2., 252.07 (9) (c), 252.10 (7), 252.11 (2), (4), (5), (7) and (10), 252.15 (3m) (d) 11. b. and 13., (5g) (c), (5m) (d) 2. and (e) 2. and 3. and (7m) (intro.) and (b), 252.16 (3) (c) (intro.), 252.17 (3) (c) (intro.), 253.07 (4) (d), 253.115 (4), 253.115 (7) (a) (intro.), 253.15 (2), 255.06 (2) (d), 255.07 (1) (d), 257.01 (5) (a) and (b), 341.14 (1a), (1e) (a), (1m) and (1q), 343.16 (5) (a), 343.51 (1), 343.62 (4) (a) 4., 440.094 (1) (c) 1., 440.094 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.981 (1), 440.982 (1), 440.987 (2), 441.01 (3), 441.01 (4), 441.01 (7) (a) (intro.), 441.01 (7) (b), 441.06 (3), 441.06 (4), 441.07 (1g) (intro.), (a), (c) and (e), 441.10 (7), 441.18 (2) (a) (intro.), 441.18 (2) (b), 441.18 (3), subchapter II (title) of chapter 441 [precedes 441.51], 441.51 (title), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.035 (2), (3) and (4), 448.56 (1) and (1m) (b), 448.62 (2m), 448.67 (2), 448.956 (1m), 450.01 (16) (h) 2., 450.01 (16) (hr) 2., 450.03 (1) (e), 450.11 (1g) (b), 450.11 (1i) (a) 1., 450.11 (1i) (b) 2. b., 450.11 (7) (b), 450.11 (8) (e), 450.13 (5) (b), 450.135 (7) (b), 462.04, 655.001 (7t), 655.001 (9), 655.005 (2) (a), 961.01 (19) (a) and 961.395; to repeal and recreate 46.03 (44), 50.08 (2), 70.47 (8) (intro.), 146.82 (3) (a), 146.89 (1) (r) 1., 155.01 (1g) (b), 255.07 (1) (d), 343.16 (5) (a), 441.06 (title), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.035 (2), (3) and (4), 448.956 (1m), 450.11 (1g) (b), 450.11 (1i) (a) 1., 462.04 and 961.01 (19) (a); and to create 253.115 (1) (f), 253.13 (1) (a), 253.15 (1) (em), 255.06 (1) (f) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) 39m., 440.08 (2) (a) 47., 441.001 (1c), 441.001 (1m), 441.001 (3c), 441.001 (3g), 441.001 (3n), 441.001 (3r), 441.001 (3w), 441.001 (5), 441.01 (7) (c), 441.09 and 441.092 of the statutes; Relating to: advanced practice registered nurses, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

