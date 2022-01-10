"World Class" Barbershop in Keilor East Rapidly Growing Customer-Base Throughout Melbourne

/EIN News/ -- Keilor East, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Barbers in Melbourne has been gaining in popularity because of their experienced and skilled barbers and celebrity clients. They provide classic haircuts, beard trims, skin fades, traditional cut throat shaves, beard line up, colour, and ladies salon services. The hair style they provide is based on the client’s needs, face shape, density, hair types, lifestyle, and how it will be styled by the client at home. For the beard, they will provide a personalized consultation to examine the beard and hair growth patterns to help clients in their beard goals. The beard is then trimmed and shaped based on the client’s preferences and finished with a cut-throat razor if requested.

Michael, owner of World Class Barbers, says, “Having over a decade's worth of experience in the barbering industry, I've experienced it all. My expertise and love for providing a great customer experience is instilled into all of our barbers, to ensure all services at WCB are brought to you with upmost quality and care. Many stores provide a rushed service, with a correspondingly rushed, mediocre look. We wanted to create a barbershop that serves its customers with a personal, luxurious experience, providing a welcoming culture for all customers - our door is open to people from all walks of life to join the World Class family.”

The experts at World Class Barbers, which is located in Centreway, Keilor East, are experienced and well equipped at performing the perfect Low Fade, Medium Fade, Taper Fade, and High Fade. Here, the hair at the sides and back is cut as close as possible but not shorter than 0.5, using clippers and “fades” or tapers up into practically any length on top. They are also capable and well equipped to provide the perfect Low Fade, Skin Taper Fade, High Fade, and Medium Fade. Here, the hair at the back and sides is cut to skin using a cutthroat blade or foil shaver and then “fades” or tapers up into about any length on top. For the kid’s haircut, this is customised based on the parents’ preferences as discussed during the consultation.

They also offer professional teeth whitening that offers dentist quality results in less than an hour. They ensure that this professional service is Australian compliant and provides 5 to 14 shades whiter teeth.

Meanwhile, several clients have expressed their satisfaction by providing highly positive reviews for World Class Barbers. They have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after more than 100 reviews on Google. For instance, Wasim I. gave them five stars and said, “I was desperate to find a barber due to recently moving into this area, as I’m considered someone who is very picky and cautious about the styling of my hair, always wary of new barbers who claim to be ‘the best barbers in Melbourne.’ But I can tell you right now I’m lucky to have randomly stumbled on World Class Barbers. Upon entering this establishment, I was greeted warmly by Michael who offered to cut my hair. I don’t usually spark a conversation with my barbers although his kindness and calm manner allowed me to feel comfortable. Distracted by the nice conversation I was spun back around to the mirror and amazed by the great work and attention to detail Michael worked on my hair. I was overly impressed and amazed by Michael which has guaranteed me to return every fortnight. After many months of haircuts, the greeting is still welcoming and the work still precise. Michael is never shy to greet newcomers and will spark a lovely conversation, but an excellent barber who will win you over as a pleased customer.”

World Class Barbers is located in Keilor East, one of the inner north-western suburbs of Melbourne. They aim to provide a world class experience to their clients. Their barbers specialise in the classical industry and use innovation and creativity to provide a unique experience to their clients, demonstrating the most up-to-date trends, skills and techniques to ensure that clients look and feel their best.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided at World Class Barbers & Salon can check out their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Thursday; from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Fridays; and from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays.

https://vimeo.com/576404996

World CLass Barbers & Salon

60 Wingara Avenue, Keilor East,

Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3033.

+61 3 9336 3236.

https://worldclassbarbers.com.au/

Instagram: @world_class_barbers_

###

For more information about World Class Barbers, contact the company here:



World Class Barbers

03 9336 3236

hello@worldclassbarbers.com.au

60 Wingara Avenue, Centreway,

Keilor East 3033