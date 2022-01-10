Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,119 in the last 365 days.

Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 15-17 (published January 10, 2022)

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17.

During the weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is lots of fun for kids and adults alike. There’s nothing quite like making your way onto a frozen lake, drilling a hole through the ice and catching fish,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you’re interested in giving ice fishing a try, learning the basics is really doable. We have helpful information on our website to get you started.”

Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page (dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html) for more information about ice fishing.

Additionally, anyone interested in learning about ice fishing for panfish is invited to a free DNR webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at noon. Scott Mackenthun, a DNR area fisheries supervisor, will discuss tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch. Registration is required. More information, including how to register, is available on the DNR outdoor skills and stewardship page (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page (mndnr.gov/icesafety) for ice safety guidelines.

You just read:

Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 15-17 (published January 10, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.