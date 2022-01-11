LIP VENTURES BOUTIQUE SUCCEEDS IN TELEOPERATING VEHICLES IN DIFFERENT GEOGRAPHIES FROM MEXICO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle teleoperation is an innovative topic worldwide. Following this trend, LIP Ventures Boutique, through its Remotics business unit, specialized in vehicle teleoperation, enables drivers in Mexico to teleoperate vehicles that are thousands of miles away.
One of the main advantages of this business model is that it offers job opportunities to drivers who previously would have migrated to the United States due to the lack of employment and low wages, leaving their families behind and working illegally in many cases. Today, Remotics offers global job opportunities for many people to work in the US without leaving Mexico, contributing to building a country of excellence.
Vehicle teleoperation solves complex problems in a variety of industries, such as the lack of professionals in some developed countries like the US and the UK, where the shortage of drivers for semi-trailer trucks, forklifts and other vehicles directly impacts supply and logistics costs. Remotics focused on finding the right people with the right profiles to ensure safety and effectiveness. The Remotics operation includes Rover (food and other product delivery robots in the United States) pilots, who operate remotely from Santa Fe, Mexico City. Another advantage of this business unit is the cost optimization associated with operating from Mexico.
Remotics covers the remote operation of virtually any type of vehicle by leveraging the Phantom Auto technology, on which LIP Ventures Boutique has invested.
Some of Remotics's teleoperation use cases include:
• Delivery robots
• Material handling forklifts
• Yard trucks
• Autonomous road vehicles
• Drones
• Industrial and Agribusiness
• Long haul trucks
Pilot tests of remote operation of home delivery robots, large logistics operators' yard trucks and forklifts have been successful.
Remotics guarantees trained and specialized staff, as well as the necessary infrastructure and hardware to operate in other countries from Mexico.
The regulation of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles requires remote monitoring and operation, so this service is spearheading to meet the requirements at a fraction of the cost of operating from the US.
Since the foundation of LIP Ventures Boutique, Mario Nissan and Nathan Shabot, Managing Partners, have focused their efforts on becoming an "innovation boutique" adding and creating value for their stakeholders by providing specialized services and access to multi-regional technology startups. Their work has also focused on advancing "leapfrogging", the concept that inspired the LIP (Leapfrog Innovation Powerhouse) brand, which stands for constant advancement at an exponential pace to allow companies in Mexico and Latin America to enter the technological revolution with projects that positively impact our society.
LIP Ventures Boutique has an extensive portfolio of business development and investment solutions in cybersecurity, corporate software, mobility, food tech, agriculture, enterprise software and hardware, healthcare, energy, consumption, e-commerce, among others.
Remotics is managed by Sergio Oliveira, Managing Director and professional with over 20 years of experience in a broad range of technology companies.
To learn more, visit: http://www.remotics.io/
Sergio Oliveira, Managing Director: sergio@lip.lat
PR Agency Lizette Weber
One of the main advantages of this business model is that it offers job opportunities to drivers who previously would have migrated to the United States due to the lack of employment and low wages, leaving their families behind and working illegally in many cases. Today, Remotics offers global job opportunities for many people to work in the US without leaving Mexico, contributing to building a country of excellence.
Vehicle teleoperation solves complex problems in a variety of industries, such as the lack of professionals in some developed countries like the US and the UK, where the shortage of drivers for semi-trailer trucks, forklifts and other vehicles directly impacts supply and logistics costs. Remotics focused on finding the right people with the right profiles to ensure safety and effectiveness. The Remotics operation includes Rover (food and other product delivery robots in the United States) pilots, who operate remotely from Santa Fe, Mexico City. Another advantage of this business unit is the cost optimization associated with operating from Mexico.
Remotics covers the remote operation of virtually any type of vehicle by leveraging the Phantom Auto technology, on which LIP Ventures Boutique has invested.
Some of Remotics's teleoperation use cases include:
• Delivery robots
• Material handling forklifts
• Yard trucks
• Autonomous road vehicles
• Drones
• Industrial and Agribusiness
• Long haul trucks
Pilot tests of remote operation of home delivery robots, large logistics operators' yard trucks and forklifts have been successful.
Remotics guarantees trained and specialized staff, as well as the necessary infrastructure and hardware to operate in other countries from Mexico.
The regulation of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles requires remote monitoring and operation, so this service is spearheading to meet the requirements at a fraction of the cost of operating from the US.
Since the foundation of LIP Ventures Boutique, Mario Nissan and Nathan Shabot, Managing Partners, have focused their efforts on becoming an "innovation boutique" adding and creating value for their stakeholders by providing specialized services and access to multi-regional technology startups. Their work has also focused on advancing "leapfrogging", the concept that inspired the LIP (Leapfrog Innovation Powerhouse) brand, which stands for constant advancement at an exponential pace to allow companies in Mexico and Latin America to enter the technological revolution with projects that positively impact our society.
LIP Ventures Boutique has an extensive portfolio of business development and investment solutions in cybersecurity, corporate software, mobility, food tech, agriculture, enterprise software and hardware, healthcare, energy, consumption, e-commerce, among others.
Remotics is managed by Sergio Oliveira, Managing Director and professional with over 20 years of experience in a broad range of technology companies.
To learn more, visit: http://www.remotics.io/
Sergio Oliveira, Managing Director: sergio@lip.lat
PR Agency Lizette Weber
Allegro Music S.A de C.V
email us here