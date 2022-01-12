Carmel Partners Completes ‘The Palmer,’ Luxury Apartments in Englewood, CO

The Palmer continues to find success with its distinguished garden-style design in a convenient location

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identifying a trend of continued growth in Denver’s real estate market, Carmel Partners, a leading multifamily investment manager and developer, announces the successful launch and lease up of ‘The Palmer” apartments. Located just fifteen miles from downtown Denver near and in close proximity to the jobs in the Denver Tech Center, the 252-unit project continues to build a positive reputation as the neighborhood’s most contemporary and elevated multifamily option, found on 324 Inverness Drive South.

“The Palmer’s floorplans are very spacious, and a number of units have dens/offices which were very popular as many people transitioned to working from home,” said Dan Garibaldi, Head of Development with Carmel Partners. “Carmel Partners is pleased to have developed a garden style community that offers the same quality and scale of amenities as its urban competitors, providing top quality living options for residents of this fantastic neighborhood.”

Inspired by the combination of mountain and modern styles, Carmel Partners created distinguished visual appeal at The Palmer through a natural palette that leaves room for bold pops of color and pattern. Finding the perfect balance between luxury and rustic, The Palmer’s design cultivates a space that is sophisticated, yet still approachable, a highly attractive environment for residents seeking a more peaceful home than can be found in the heart of Denver.

Carmel Partners enhanced The Palmer’s distinct interior design with a relatively secluded, garden-style layout spanning over 9.5 acres and overlooking the sprawling John Derry Park from the terraced property. Also nearby is the well-traveled regional bike trail system, a proximal attraction for The Palmer’s adventurous residents. On the property itself, residents enjoy outdoor amenities including a resort-style pool with surrounding deck, grills, firepits, cabanas and lounge seating. A dog park also invites residents outdoors to revel in the property’s scenic views and participate in the active Colorado lifestyle.

Having developed additional properties in the Denver area, Carmel Partners drew upon their expertise to develop indoor amenity spaces that are no less appealing. A state-of-the-art clubhouse spanning 7,500-square-feet gives way to an expansive party room, communal dining area and full kitchen available to all residents. Carmel Partners also incorporated a 24-hour access fitness center and yoga room, pet spa and an onsite golf simulator.

Carrying this sense of modern convenience into each apartment unit, residents enjoy first-class finish levels consistent with other Denver properties developed by Carmel Partners. Found in the kitchens are solid quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry, complemented by upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout the entire space. Walk-in closets, private balconies and oversized windows add a spacious element to The Palmer’s contemporary units.

Throughout the development of The Palmer, Carmel Partners applied thoughtful vision and precision, made possible by their robust experience in the Denver market. In their development of ‘The Henry,’ the firm appealed to residents in Denver’s Platt Park by curating a design and amenity package inspired by the Rocky Mountains, visible from the property’s grounds. From numerous balconies, an outdoor activity deck and 45,000 square feet of open space, The Henry finds balance between alpine and urban to offer the lifestyle that Denver residents love.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.