UNESCO Transcultura Programme trains Caribbean facilitators for blended teaching

Noting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sulema Rodríguez-Roche, Programme Officer of the UNESCO Transcultura Programme, extolled the virtues of online and blended learning. “The education system needs to adopt digital pedagogy strategies such as online learning and blended learning to ensure that the education process never stops,” she affirmed.

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme Officer also stressed that while it is important to integrate face-to-face learning into overall academic discipline, online learning also helps students to customise education to their personal characteristics.