Pax­ton Works to Stop Inter­na­tion­al Scam Calls

Attorney General Paxton filed comments urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to require U.S. telephone companies to curb abusive robocalls from foreign sources. Previously, Attorney General Paxton and 51 attorneys general successfully persuaded the FCC to shorten, by a year, the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement similar protective measures regarding domestic robocalls.

“Robocalls are not only a nuisance, but a menacing burden on our society,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Many of these calls are coming from foreign companies intent on scamming Americans and violate the Texas No Call Act. I will not tolerate these deceptive practices and I will always work to prevent harm to Texans.” 

A copy of the letter is available here.

