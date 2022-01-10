Paul Inouye Believes That an Experienced Financial Advisor Can Play a Crucial Role in Selling a Business
Selling a business is an emotional and complex process that’s often difficult for founders and other entrepreneurs to navigate.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial-tech banker Paul Inouye says that if business owners want to sell, they should seek out a capable and experienced investment banker who can counsel them.
“Process matters and you want to put your best foot forward in any sale transaction,” says Inouye. “This holds a lot of pressure because you want to get the best offer for your hard work. The process can be a long and complex one, and if you haven’t undertaken a successful sale previously, it’s easy to [fly] over your skis very quickly. If you’re planning to sell your company, a seasoned financial advisor can give you sound strategic advice and insights throughout the entire process.”
According to Inouye — the founder of boutique financial-tech bank Western Hills Partners — several reasons exist for bringing an investment banker into the process. Such a person can objectively assess a business’s strategic value, structure the core deal terms, develop extensive financial models for the business’s future, provide contact information and access to potential buyers, offer complex industry insights, and help the seller position their business well and develop marketing presentations and other materials for any potential sale.
Inouye claims this advice is still valid even if a potential buyer (or buyers) has already been found. “An investment banker can help in whatever areas you aren’t experienced in handling,” Paul Inouye explains. “Some bankers might be great at networking to find a buyer but [may] struggle with negotiations or understanding core value. Or, [they] may not be as familiar with what a realistic price or what market M&A terms look like.”
Inouye says entrepreneurs should choose a banker whom they trust. “You’re going to depend on this investment banker to take you through [a] complex process,” observes Inouye. “Choose a banker who has experience in your industry to help you get the highest possible price and the best possible terms. A great banker will also help you avoid the common risks that come with selling a business. You need to have an expert who’s knowledgeable about core business and financial due diligence requirements.”
Paul Inouye also says owners should scrutinize the sizes of deals a banker (or their firm) has handled in the past before choosing them. “You want to pick a firm that frequently handles deals your size,” he asserts. “Choosing a firm used to large deals where your deal is the smallest might mean being pushed to the bottom of [a] priority list. If you choose a company used to smaller deals than the one you’re working on, they might not be prepared to handle what you are after. A great firm will have the right team to handle your company, putting you inattentive and capable hands.”
