DevOps Industry Statistics: Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Need for decrease of down time in software development life cycle with effective collaboration is expected to boost the DevOps market growth in the near future

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in inclination towards application development due to growing number of digital businesses and proliferation of digitization among various industries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps Industry during the forecast period. DevOps practices have changed how enterprises and software producers develop their applications, digital platform, and digital services. The global market have witnessed significant growth with new innovations in software development processes and toolsets that support software delivery and infrastructure management efficiently. With growing need to meet diversified consumer demands every application needs to upgrade and accommodate new features. This in turn is also a factor that boost the demand for DevOps among digital businesses.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, " DevOps Industry by Solution, Deployment, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”, the global DevOps Industry size was valued at $2,885 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,407 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in the DevOps Industry, and is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to the high demand for cloud computing services and need for better management of applications such as agile management, portfolio management, application performance management, app experience analytics, and service management. Cloud deployment offers efficient solutions for real user feedback and infrastructure management. Furthermore, it manages risk across complex environments, provides multi-tier applications, and reduces risk associated with automated cloud compliance.

Adoption of DevOps in large enterprises is comparatively more as compared to SMEs, due to capabilities of capital investments and requirement of reduced development cycles. This in turn is attributed to propel the adoption of DevOps among large enterprise and support the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, need of operational integration and effective collaboration creates the need for effective DevOps implementation in large enterprises which is further expected to positively impact the DevOps Industry growth.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global DevOps Industry in 2016, due to increase in adoption of process automated software, low cost of process automation set-up and maintenance service. Furthermore, enhancement in operational effectiveness and increased demand for automated business process implementation among enterprises in the key countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, have directed the key vendors to invest in the development of DevOps solutions of these regions. The Asia-Pacific DevOps Industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for automated business process implementation among enterprises in China, Singapore, Australia, and South Korea.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By solution type, the monitoring & performance management segment dominated the DevOps industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2017 to 2023. However, the lifecycle management segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the DevOps industry.

• By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the DevOps Industry share in 2016. However, the On-premise segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the DevOps Industry in 2016. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years whereas North America dominated in terms of revenue, in 2016.

Some of the key market players profiled in the DevOps Industry analysis include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., and CA Technologies. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. With increase in big data initiatives across the globe, major players have collaborated their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative products. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

