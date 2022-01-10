How a Simple Booklet Can Help Friends and Family Make Life Better

Volunteers from the National Church of Scientology of Spain share "The Way to Happiness" with those living in and visiting the Literary Quarter of Madrid. The use of this booklet can increase one’s chances for happiness. Volunteers encourage others to pass on copies of the booklet.

Sharing “The Way to Happiness” with friends and visitors.

MADRID, CALIFORNIA, SPAIN, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the National Church of Scientology of Spain share “The Way to Happiness” with friends and visitors to their neighborhood, the beautiful and historic Literary Quarter of Madrid. The area is known not only for its culture but also for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

In Madrid, as in cities around the world, the past 21 months of COVID have created challenges requiring new skills and solutions. That is one reason that volunteers from the Church of Scientology reach out with The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living. If you have something you know works, you naturally want to share it with others, say the volunteers who use the booklet to “point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.”

This nonreligious common-sense moral code, written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, contains 21 precepts or principles that, if used, can increase anyone’s chances for happiness. Entirely nonreligious, its 21 precepts may be used by anyone regardless of race, culture or creed to foster kindness, honesty, and the basic skills of living.

But there is also another aspect that is particularly relevant in Spain. The economic crisis from 2008 to 2014 had already made the job market rough. Then came the pandemic, and according to a September 2021 article in El Pais, a report presented by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found the rate of Spanish youth age 18 to 24 who are neither employed nor in education or training is 19.9 percent—the second-highest in EU following Italy.

Survival is dependent on many factors. To help meet even these kinds of challenges and give people an edge, not only does The Way to Happiness present a code of conduct that can boost interpersonal relationships and self-confidence, the booklet also has an entire section to assist in learning new skills and being able to apply them with competence.

A free online course in 17 languages covering each of the 21 precepts is available through The Way to Happiness website, www.thewaytohappiness.org, which includes the text of the booklet, the feature-length The Way to Happiness book-on-film and 21 public service announcements illustrating each of the booklet’s precepts.

Immensely popular since its first publication, the book is distributed in 115 languages in 186 nations. It holds a Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness.