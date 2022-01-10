Vigna Law Group: Boston Scientific Solyx mini-sling case filed in California

Boston Scientific hit with lawsuit filed by woman who sustained injuries caused by the Solyx mini-sling device used for treatment of stress urinary incontinence

A vast majority of my clients have injuries to the obturator, pudendal, and/or ilioinguinal neuralgia caused by transobturator and retropubic slings.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 7, 2022, Boston Scientific was hit with a lawsuit filed by a California woman who sustained injuries caused by the Solyx mini-sling device used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Central District of California (5:22-cv-00032).

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “The Solyx mini-sling is a transobturator sling that requires its anchors to insert into the obturator internus muscle of the pelvis which is recognized as a cause of pudendal and obturator neuralgia acutely after implantation or may become symptomatic months to years later.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “My law firm has been filing very big injury cases across the country since the Multidistrict Litigation in West Virginia closed its doors to new cases in 2018. A vast majority of my clients have injuries to the obturator, pudendal, and/or ilioinguinal neuralgia caused by transobturator and retropubic slings. Neuralgia is defined as burning or stabbing pain that follows the path of a nerve.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “To date, the internal company documents related to Boston Scientific’s 522 Postmarket Surveillance Solyx Study has not been critiqued by plaintiff attorneys. That will soon change as we have multiple Solyx cases filed across the country, and we will obtain these documents and I look forward to a personal review.”

Symptoms of neuralgia include:

1) Burning

2) Lancing

3) Stabbing

4) Irritating pain with normal touch along the anatomical distribution of the nerve.

Symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain he

3) Inability to wear tight paints

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain : https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal (https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

