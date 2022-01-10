Matthew Iovane Renovates Old Period Homes, Recently Purchased Town Home in Central London, UK
Matthew Iovane Renovates Old Period Homes, Recently Purchased Town Home in Central London, UKLONDON , UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Iovane has developed a strong reputation as a professional in real estate. Recently, he purchased an old townhouse located in central London, UK. The home has a tremendous amount of history behind it and gives an opportunity to update the home, making it fit more modern needs while still retaining the charm that has made it one of the most important centerpieces in central London.
A House With a Lot of History
Matthew Iovane has a fountain of experience renovating period homes, which has made him a central figure in the real estate field, and this recent purchase is no different. The home is a major restoration project, as it was first built in 1821. The home was designed to meet the needs of families at the time and has stood the test of time. When the house was first built, it served as a dairy house, providing milk to the residents of the region. While the house is no longer used in the same way, much of the original architecture and structure remain. Even though the house required significant renovations at the time of the purchase, the original intent can still be seen.
A Gut Renovation for Matthew Iovane
There are a lot of challenges that come with renovating a house of this age, and this property required a gut renovation. The townhouse is a beautiful building that stands four stories tall. It also has a yard, which is impressive for a town in central London. Matthew Iovane has sensitively renovated this house without removing the original architecture that made it so beautiful. Even though this is generally a significant obstacle, it also provides a unique experience as a renovation project, and yet because of the size of the house, its potential is non-exhaustive.
The End Goal of the Project
One of the benefits of working with a house like this is that there are numerous opportunities available. It is unclear what Matthew Iovane will use the house for, but the goal was always to modernize and update the house to return it to livable condition while still highlighting the tremendous amount of history that exists behind its unique frame. There were a lot of professionals who will be involved in the project, and there were many people who kept tabs on the renovation as it unfolded. Now, this project is finally complete we are so excited to share the result.
Another Impressive Renovation Project
Matthew Iovane has tackled a wide variety of renovation projects involving old-period homes, and this one is no different. One of the major benefits of being a real estate developer in the London area is that homes, apartments, and condos come in all shapes and sizes given the history of the city. Therefore, there are plenty of opportunities to see architecture change and evolve over the years. The renovation project Matthew Iovane undertook updated this house magnificently while still paying homage to the original history and architecture that underpins the design.
Points under each image explaining restorations
Repointed all four fireplaces
Original 1821 cornicing remains in place with mild restoration
Hardwood floors stripped back to uncover original 200-year-old floor planks
The kitchen entrance widened to create an open plan living room/kitchen
New Kitchen and Bathroom to accommodate modern family needs
Basement gut-renovated exposing original 1821 brickwork.
