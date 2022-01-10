Inslee statement on start of 2022 legislative session

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today on the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

“As the Legislature starts its work in a supplemental budget year, it should be anything but a quiet few months. This may be a short session, but we have a long list of unpreceded crises facing our state.

“I am calling on the Legislature to act quickly on a number of pressing issues, including, increasing affordable housing and providing additional supports for those without shelter; continuing our work to address climate change and clean energy; ensuring that salmon can thrive; making necessary adjustments to police accountability and to the long-term care act; and ensuring consequences for those who seek to undermine our election system.

“These issues cannot wait. The scale of these crises demand swift and decisive action. I know the Legislature is up for these challenges and they will build on last year’s historically productive session.”