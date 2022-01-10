Cracked Windshield Investigation - Toyota Camry, Toyota Venza & Toyota RAV4 (2019-2021) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Automotive Defect Investigation On Behalf of Owners & Lessees Of 2019-2021 Toyota Camry, Venza & RAV4 Vehicles

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer claims on behalf of owners and lessees of Model Year 2019-2021 Toyota Camry, Venza, and RAV4 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) has received complaints about cracked windshields involving Model Year 2019-2021 Toyota Camry, Venza, and RAV4 vehicles.

Owners and lessees of Toyota Camry, Toyota Venza, and Toyota RAV4 (2019-2021) vehicles who have experienced unexpected, sudden or unanticipated windshield cracking are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. for a free, no-obligation evaluation of potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com
