Sustainable Winter Jacket For Men - New Waterproof Parka Coat Canada Updated

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent addition to Frank And Oak’s outerwear collection for men, the Alpine winter jacket, is made using sustainable organic cotton and recycled polyester from plastic bottles for its outer shell, with the company’s favoured featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation.

The coat is available in coffee bean, rosin, and black colours for the coldest season, as well as the Alpine field winter jacket and the Plateau winter jacket for winter in the city.

Like all items from Frank And Oak, the newly redesigned jacket offers practicality, style, and guilt-free fashion, striving to meet the company’s goals of sustainability in its clothing. In addition to its animal-free down insulation, the jacket is also crafted from recycled polyester, with a recycled faux Sherpa hood that artfully complements the deep, warm coffee bean colour of the outer fabric. Offering wind and water resistance, the ribbed cuffs and storm flap on the hood provide additional protection and warmth for even snowy days.

Breathable and comfortable, the featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation mimics the look, feel, and warmth of down, but remains comfortable and cozy even when wet. Furthermore, the Alpine winter jacket is highly adaptable in its fit, with an inside adjustable waist and ribbed storm cuffs. Featuring a convenient inside media pocket, an outside chest pocket, and fleece- and corduroy-lined hand pockets, the jacket has all the marks of Frank And Oak’s sustainable quality, with the brand’s well-known flag label at the side seam, and inside information print.

As previously announced, the jacket is fully machine-washable. The 2-layer fabric with flexible and lightweight TPU milky lamination provides protection from the elements, even in extremely low temperatures. The jacket is available in coffee bean, rosin (a dark khaki green shade), and true black, in sizes from XS to XXL.

“It’s warm and the size L fits perfectly,” said one satisfied customer. “I’m 6’5 and was worried that the sleeves would be too short but everything is fine. The zipper was a bit resistant in the beginning but now after a few days it works smoothly.”

