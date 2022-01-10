Aberdeen Temporary Office Closure

The Department of Revenue transitions to their new Aberdeen office

Beginning January 10, the Department of Revenue’s Aberdeen staff will be working remotely as they transition into their new office. There will be no public access to the office during this time. The Aberdeen office will reopen at their new location, 420 S Roosevelt Street, tentatively on January 18.

Staff will have their work phones at home and will be able to take calls on their regular office numbers as normal. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact the Aberdeen Office staff at (605)-626-2218.