Holy-Week-Easter book by Father George Papadeas celebrated for nearly 60 Years

The First Complete HOLY WEEK-EASTER Book ever published. 1024 pages in Original Greek and New English Translation on opposing pages.

The Holy-Week-Easter book in Greek and English by Father George Papadeas, the very first American-Born Greek Priest, is distinguished as the "Gold Standard" in Greek Churches for almost 60 years.”
— Elias Papadeas
PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holy Week Easter Services with New English Translation

Original Greek text with the Modern English Translation on opposing pages. All paragraphs are arranged to correspond to both Languages, making it Easy To Follow the Services in either language. The body text is in black, with the narratives appearing in red. User Comments over the years have always been favorable.

The Official Newsletter of the Retired Greek Orthodox Clergy of America stated this book saved Holy Week for our Orthodox Churches in America.

The First Complete HOLY WEEK-EASTER Book ever published and now considered the "Gold Standard" in Greek Orthodox Churches for almost 60 years. .
1024 pages – Two colors – Deluxe Black Hard Cover

The Greek Orthodox Church in America functions as much more than a religious institution, as its focal point in the lives of the millions of Greek immigrants and their descendants for over 100 years. The church became the most important Greek American institution in shaping the identity of Greeks in the United States.

Greek-language schools and encouraging local parishes to engage in cultural and social activities, like the ever popular and growing "Greek Festivals" nationwide, introducing every ethnicity to partake in the greek customs and foods.

digs into these traditional activities

Greek language in the Sunday liturgy demonstrates a rich biography of the church as Greek Orthodoxy remains the connection between the Old World and the New, both Greek and American.

Elias Papadeas
Patmos Press
+1 386-290-6528
email us here

