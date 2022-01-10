Tomco Service Group Helps Tier 1 Supplier Achieve Compliance with ISO/SAE 21434

ISO/SAE 21434 is the new standard for automotive cybersecurity.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomco Service Group LLC is announcing today that it has supported a tier 1 supplier to achieve compliance for the new standard in automotive cybersecurity – ISO/SAE 21434.Tomco Service Group is an engineering service firm based in Metro-Detroit that specializes in the development and implementation of innovative technology for next generation robotic and autonomous systems. The company boasts a specialized skill set with implementing the System Safety standards, such as IEC 61508 & 61511, DO 178, SAE J3061, JSSSEH, SOTIF, ISO 26262, MIL-STD 882E, ASPICE, CMMI, AutoSAR, and more. At its core, Tomco works at the System, Hardware & Software level, providing pragmatic, cost-effective solutions to an ever-changing landscape of cutting-edge technology.In the company’s latest news, Tomco Service Group has helped a tier 1 supplier to achieve compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 , which is the latest, and soon-to-be mandatory, standard for automotive security.“With the rise of autonomous and connected electric vehicles, the communication with outside entities, other vehicles, smart city infrastructure, and the cloud is bound to expose some risk,” says founder and CEO of Tomco Service Group, Jherrod Thomas. “If left unsecured, the vehicle electronics systems could be compromised by hackers. Starting in July of 2022, however, vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) must comply with the R155 automotive cybersecurity regulation for new vehicle type launches in Europe, Japan, and Korea, which represents one third of global vehicle production.”“Other regions are expected to follow this regulation as well,” Jherrod continues. “The standard ISO/SAE 21434 supports the implementation of the R155 requirements in organizations across the supply chain. As Albert Einstein once said, ‘we can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.’ Fortunately, Tomco has the expertise and capabilities to support OEMs comply to the R155 regulation, as seen in our latest collaboration with our tier 1 supplier client.”While Tomco is known for its creative problem-solving across the industry, it also supplies the best subject matter experts to its clients to function as an onsite/in-house expert. This allows for greater visibility, throughput, and collaboration when developing, integrating, and evaluating innovative technology for safety-critical systems.For more information about Tomco Service Group, please visit https://tomcousa.com/ About Tomco Service Group LLCTomco Service Group was founded in 2016 by CEO, Jherrod Thomas, an industry expert with 10+ years of experience in Functional Safety (ISO26262), developing safety-critical systems, and training engineers. Since inception, Tomco has grown from a team of system safety engineers to a world-class engineering service firm that specializes in research, design, and development of safety-critical vehicle systems.Tomco provides a full suite of expert safety engineers that are leveraged to develop innovative solutions & strategies to the problems facing its customers.