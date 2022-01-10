Submit Release
New Assistant Superintendent at Turner Residential Treatment Facility

Sekeitha Beal Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Sekeitha Beal to Assistant Superintendent at the Turner Residential Treatment Facility (RSAT) effective December 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Beal will be responsible for assisting with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 200 male detainees.

"Beal has displayed exceptional leadership skills during her 22-year career with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident those skills will prove beneficial to the success of both staff and detainees at Turner RSAT."

Beal began her career with the Georgia Department of Correction in 1999 as a Correctional Officer at Pulaski State Prison (SP).  In 2001, she transferred as a Correctional Officer to Macon SP, and in 2006 she transferred to Turner RSAT. In 2011, she was promoted to Sergeant at Turner RSAT, and in 2018 she was promoted to Lieutenant, where she currently serves.

Beal holds an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Troy State University.  Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeant’s Academy, Basic Management Training, Field Training Officer, and Supervision Training I, II, and III.

 

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

