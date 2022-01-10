New Assistant Superintendent at Patten Probation Detention Center

Submit Release
Jacob Bell Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jacob Bell to Assistant Superintendent at the Patten Probation Detention Center (PDC) effective December 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Bell will be responsible for assisting with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 252 male detainees.

"Bell has proven to be a dedicated employee during his tenure with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that the staff and detainees will benefit from his leadership and professionalism."

Before joining the GDC, Beal worked with Spectrum Health as a Substance Abuse Counselor at Homerville State Prison.  In 2008, he began his career with the agency as a Behavioral Health Counselor at Patten PDC, where he currently serves.

Bell holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University.  His departmental training consists of Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor II Certification from the International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium, GCIC Operator Training, Motivation for Change, Matrix Training, and Security Threat Group Training.

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit

