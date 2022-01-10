New Superintendent at Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center

Charles Fleming Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Charles Fleming to Superintendent at Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center (TC) effective January 1, 2022. As Superintendent, Fleming will be responsible for overseeing approximately 40 staff members and 155 male residents.

“Fleming has worked his way up through the ranks and shown exceptional leadership qualities in each position he has held,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We appreciate his dedication to the agency and look forward to his continued success as Superintendent at Charles D. Hudson TC.”

Fleming began his career with the Department in 1995 as a Correctional Officer at Macon State Prison (SP). During his tenure at Macon SP, he was promoted to CERT Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Chief of Security. In 2016, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at Charles D. Hudson TC, and in 2020 he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Rutledge SP, where he currently serves.

His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT), Interviews and Interrogations, Tactical Squad, Basic Management Training, and the Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Corrections Leadership Institute, and Assistant Superintendent Training.

