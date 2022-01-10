New Superintendent at Macon Transitional Center Terry Jones Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Terry Jones to Superintendent at Augusta Transitional Center (TC) effective January 1, 2022. As Superintendent, Jones will be responsible for overseeing approximately 36 staff members and 156 male residents.

“Jones has proven himself to be an effective leader throughout his career with the department,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We look forward to seeing him lead and succeed in his new role as Superintendent at Macon TC.”

Jones began his career with the Department in 1994 as a Counselor at Macon TC. During his tenure at Macon TC, he was promoted to Senior Counselor and Employer Manager , and in 2016, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent, where he currently serves.

Jones received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Georgia College and State University. His departmental training consists of Basic Management Training, Basic Counseling Training, Executive Basic Correctional Officer Training, Assistant Superintendent Academy, Management I, II & III, and Mental Health Training.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov