New Assistant Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center

Larry Dale Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Larry Dale to Assistant Superintendent at the Colwell Probation Detention Cener (PDC) effective January 1, 2022. As Assistant Superintendent, Dale will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 271 male detainees.

"Dale’s twenty-six years of experience and counseling background will serve him well in his new role," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that his counseling background will prove beneficial to the staff and detainees at Colwell PDC."

Dale began his career with the State of Georgia in 1996, as a Parole Officer. In 2002, Dale joined the GDC as a Program Development Consultant for the Cognitive Behavioral Program Unit within Risk Reduction Services. In 2004, he was promoted to Program Manager of the Cognitive Behavioral Program Unit, and in 2006, he was promoted to Senior Manager for Risk Reduction Services. In 2014, Dale transferred to the Governor’s Office of Transition Support and Reentry as the agency’s first Community Coordinator for Macon-Bibb County. In 2015, he was promoted to statewide Community Coordinator. In 2016, he was promoted to Manager for the Department of Community Supervision’s Reentry Services Unit. In 2017, Dale transitioned back to the GDC as Director of Risk Reduction Services, where he currently serves.

Dale holds an bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Georgia. His departmental training consists of Basic Management Training, Corrections Leadership Academy, Management Essential Training, and POST Instructor Training.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov