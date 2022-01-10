Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,855 in the last 365 days.

New Assistant Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center

New Assistant Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center

Larry Dale Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Larry Dale to Assistant Superintendent at the Colwell Probation Detention Cener (PDC) effective January 1, 2022. As Assistant Superintendent, Dale will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 271 male detainees.

"Dale’s twenty-six years of experience and counseling background will serve him well in his new role," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that his counseling background will prove beneficial to the staff and detainees at Colwell PDC."

Dale began his career with the State of Georgia in 1996, as a Parole Officer.  In 2002, Dale joined the GDC as a Program Development Consultant for the Cognitive Behavioral Program Unit within Risk Reduction Services.  In 2004, he was promoted to Program Manager of the Cognitive Behavioral Program Unit, and in 2006, he was promoted to Senior Manager for Risk Reduction Services.  In 2014, Dale transferred to the Governor’s Office of Transition Support and Reentry as the agency’s first Community Coordinator for Macon-Bibb County.  In 2015, he was promoted to statewide Community Coordinator.  In 2016, he was promoted to Manager for the Department of Community Supervision’s Reentry Services Unit.  In 2017, Dale transitioned back to the GDC as Director of Risk Reduction Services, where he currently serves.

Dale holds an bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Georgia.  His departmental training consists of Basic Management Training, Corrections Leadership Academy, Management Essential Training, and POST Instructor Training.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

You just read:

New Assistant Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.