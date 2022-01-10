PREMIER EVENT: Cannaverse420
Join us for Cannabis Vendors and Education, Live Musical Performances, Special Guests + more
Over 15 local + national cannabis vendors, education as well as product giveaways to each attendee. Performances by Mims + ItsBizKit along with music by DJs Beyond, Wyldlyfe + Project City”GLEN COVE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, January 14th at 5pm: Of The Art presents Cannaverse420!
— Cannaverse420
Co-hosted by 2 Mensches + Adrip, this premier event will feature over 15 local + national cannabis vendors, education as well as product giveaways to each attendee. Performances by Mims + ItsBizKit along with music by DJs Beyond, Wyldlyfe + Project City. Set at a private mansion on the North Shore of Long Island, this must attend event is drawing in a number of special guests including famous artist / tattooist J.O. Jerusalem and world renown Aerlist / painter Sammy Marsh.
GET TICKETS HERE: https://nightout.com/events/cannaverse-420/tickets?utm_campaign=rick-11&utm_source=rick&utm_medium=Custom+Tracking+Link
Tickets begin at $35 + cash bar/ food. Must be 21+ to attend. Location will be disclosed to ticket holders prior to the event.
Please visit: http://www.cannaverse420.com for more information
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com
Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
