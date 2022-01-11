‘Blackface White Tears: Memoirs of a Maintenance Man’, a Record of History, Race and Heart

Author Keith Spencer takes readers on a memorable journey of the human condition in his debut book

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith Spencer is, above all, a storyteller. With Black Face White Tears: Memoirs of a Maintenance Man, he tells a gripping nonfiction tale that transports readers back into history while pulling on every emotional string they possess.

In Black Face White Tears: Memoirs of a Maintenance Man, Spencer tells not only his life’s story but the life story of an elderly veteran he had the opportunity to live next to. Published on August 20, 2021, the book retells the events of what started as a casual act of kindness from Spencer, quickly transcending into an unexpected life-changing friendship.

Spencer tells his story unashamedly. He teleports readers back to the moment he was a young Black boy grappling his mother’s coattails at the sight of her White boss in his white house. His musings from his youth paint a vivid picture of the period and give readers an in-depth first-hand look at the socio-economic idiosyncrasies of the era. He masterfully describes his proud Black activist parents, who instilled in him and his siblings a sense of cultural pride, fighting spirit, and humility.

The author chronicles his tales of falling prey to sex, drugs, and rock and roll at the peak and descent of the civil war movements. After dedicating himself to the fight for equality and freedom, Spencer became unhappy with his current state and decided to change his circumstances. He enrolled in different programs, eventually adopting the Hebrew Islamic faith, which remains his guiding light and driving force.



Fast forward to years later, and Spencer is a maintenance man in service of his community. One day he happens to help his extremely introverted white neighbor with moving. The two struck up a rapport as Spencer played Big Band 20’s jazz. Soon Spencer learns he is a soldier from Victoria, British Columbia, who defected and fled to the United States. The friendship that ensued challenged every status quo. Spencer gave him a crash course in musicology, drove him to cancer treatments without any qualm, and upon his death, the soldier died, leaving all his assets to Spencer. His assets included valuable Apple and AOL stocks contested by a lawyer representing the extended lost family.

The story chronicles the years-long probate battle between Spencer and the relatives. Ultimately a judge ruled in his favor, and Spencer granted interring him into the honored and sacred God’s Acre Veteran Cemetery in British Columbia. The defected soldier became one of the last ten men buried there.

When asked what inspired him to so candidly share his riveting story Spencer quipped, “I wanted to tell the story how innocently befriending an elderly introverted Canadian man who crossed the border illegally from Canada changed my life forever. I wanted to tell how an extrovert changed an introvert and how hilarious it made our friendship.”

