Applicant Tracking Systems Market | Key Players Insights & Growth Driver Analysis 2022–2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is an application that manages recruitment process of an organization by collecting and storing resumes in a database.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATS collects resume in a database and gives recruiters an online view of job seekers after scanning and indexing their resumes. Most of the organization uses some form of applicant tracking system application to handle job applications and manage a large volume of resume data. The data is either collected from internal applications via ATSs or extracted from social networking websites such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Rise in need for cost saving, growth in need for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and emergence of social media drives the global applicant tracking systems market. However, complexity in process automation & integration, and data security & privacy concerns impedes the market growth. Database security offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3037

The global applicant tracking systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment, social media integration, and geography. Based on deployment, it is bifurcated into cloud, on-premises. By social media integration, it is classified into Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global applicant tracking systems market is dominated by key players such as ApplicantStack, Greenhouse, Hyrell, iCIMS, Inc., Workable, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Findly Talent LLC, JobDiva, and Oracle.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global applicant tracking systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3037

Similar Reports:

1. Inventory Tracking System Market

2. Road Weather Information System Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



