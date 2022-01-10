Colorants Market Size is Growing at a USD 78.99 Billion During 2021-2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rise in demand from the application of high-performance pigments & developments in end-user industries are the primary factors driving the colorants market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Colorants market is forecast to reach USD 78.99 Billion by 2027. Increasing consumer demand for dyestuffs in several end-use segments like plastics, textiles, food, and paints & coating is expected to act as a significant growth factor for the global element over the upcoming years.

An increase in the population, increasing disposable income combined with consumer spending on packaged food products, and fashionable garments are estimated to drive product demand over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of environment-friendly features and the health care benefits of natural colorants combined with beneficial government regulations towards eco-friendly initiatives are anticipated to remain an essential factor for the rise of the natural additive market over the next few years.

Market Overview:

Material is a substance or a mixture of substances that make up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilized to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweight, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, I. du Pont de Nemours & Company have been profiled in the report.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Masterbatchesoffer different colors and functions by kneading colorants, such as functional or pigments materials, into pellets as a base. While masterbatches are already precursor compositions, their use reduces the problems with the additive or colorant lumping or insufficient dispersion. The thickness of the additive in the masterbatch is higher up to an extent than in the end-use polymer.

Synthetic inorganic and organic colorants are copies of animal, vegetable, and mineral-based colorants, and are also made in a laboratory. Synthetic dyes, which are made in a controlled atmosphere, have no impurities, and the colors are comparatively more consistent in each batch.

The obtainability of high-performance construction materials is an integral part of modern architectural design. Regardless of whether it's concrete products, such as colored roof or glazed wall tiles, plaster, or ceramic products, demands on the appearance and longevity of building materials are continually rising. Colored products are required to maintain their original appearance throughout the lifetime of the building regardless of weather and climate.

The Asia Pacific is the biggest colorant market globally, essentially due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and fierce domestic demand from various end-user industries. The rise in cosmetic manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region.

For this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Colorants market based on Form, End-Use, Source, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pigments

Dyes

Masterbatches

Color Concentrates

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

