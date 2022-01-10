Global Nasal Swab Test Market Size Is Expected To Reach Around USD 150.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% Growth: Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Study] According to the latest market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Nasal Swab Test Market size & share was estimated at approximately USD 108.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 150.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, BioMerieux SA, 3M Corporation, Lucira Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Mesa Biotech Inc., QIAGEN N.V., LumiraDx Ltd., Cepheid, Fluidigm Corporation, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “Nasal Swab Test Market By Product Type (Non-woven, Foam-tipped Swabs, and Others), By Diagnostics Type (Molecular Diagnostics, CRISPR & Biosensors, and Others), By Mode (Point-of-Care, and Non-Point-of-Care), and By End-User (Laboratories & Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nasal Swab Test Market size & share was estimated at approximately USD 108.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 150.7 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 3.4% between 2021 and 2026.”

Globally, the COVID and economic crisis have impacted market statistics. This is a professional and very comprehensive report about the primary and secondary drivers of the nasal swab test market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is the Nasal Swab Test? How big is the Nasal Swab Test Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

The Coronavirus refers to a collection of encompassed, single abandoned RNA infections, which contaminate people, numerous warm-blooded creatures, chimpanzees, and avian species. Mostly, it causes respiratory and gastrointestinal contaminations and takes about 3 to 14 days for a person to show symptoms after directness to the infection.

Few symptoms of COVID-19 consist of fatigue, dry cough, fever, and body ache. Individuals with conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, old age, and others are at a high risk of getting severe COVID-19 infection. As a result, it is important to test for COVID-19 disease, so the COVID-19 spread can be in control.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Nasal Swab Test Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nasal-swab-test-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

175+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

OraSure Technologies Inc

Abbott Laboratories

PrivaPath Diagnostics Limited

Roche Holding AG

QIAGEN N.V.

Sherlock Biosciences

Becton Dickinson & Company

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

3M Corporation

Quidel Corporation

BioMerieux SA

Fluidigm Corporation

Lucira Health

LumiraDx Ltd.

Mesa Biotech Inc.

Cepheid

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the nasal swab test market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Nasal Swab Test Market forward?

What are the top companies in the Nasal Swab Test Industry?

What are the different categories that the Nasal Swab Test Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Nasal Swab Test Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, by Diagnostics Type, by Mode, by End-User, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/nasal-swab-test-market

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: Dynamics

The rising number of novel coronavirus cases is a key factor driving the global nasal swab test market growth

The rising number of novel coronavirus cases is a key factor driving the global nasal swab test market growth. In addition, the growth of the global nasal swab test market is driven by the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing need for surgical masks, as well as other hygiene products. Other factors that are expected to propel the market growth are the rising number of research and development activities for the improvement of the efficiency of nasal swab tests.

Besides, the escalating government funding supports the research and development activities, which is also likely to boost the global nasal swab tests market development in the future.

However, the global nasal swab test market growth might get hampered due to the growing product recalls.

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 108.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 150.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players OraSure Technologies Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PrivaPath Diagnostics Limited, Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N.V., Sherlock Biosciences, Becton Dickinson & Company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., 3M Corporation, Quidel Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Fluidigm Corporation, Lucira Health, LumiraDx Ltd., Mesa Biotech Inc., Cepheid, and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Diagnostics Type, By Mode, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nasal Swab Test Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global nasal swab test market has been segmented into product type, diagnostics type, mode, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of product, the global nasal swab test market has been classified into non-woven, foam-tipped swabs, and others. Based on the type of diagnostics, the global nasal swab test market has been segmented into Molecular Diagnostics, CRISPR & Biosensors, and others.

The global nasal swab test market on the basis of mode has been bifurcated into point-of-care, and non-point-of-care. In terms of the end-user industry, the global nasal swab test market has been divided into laboratories & diagnostics centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nasal-swab-test-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America is projected to have a leading place in the global nasal swab test market

The global COVID-19 nasal swab test market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is projected to have a leading place in the global nasal swab test market in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing demand for diagnostic procedures, the expanding number of product launches, and the escalating occurrence of infectious diseases. Other factors that might help the regional market to expand include the escalating demand for medical swabs and the existence of advanced research centers.

The Asia-Pacific nasal swab test market will observe beneficial growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of coronavirus as a result of the presence of highly populated countries like India, China, Japan, and others. In addition, the rising number of coronavirus testing facilities in the emerging nations will probably help this region to experience significant growth in the near future.

Browse the full “Nasal Swab Test Market By Product Type (Non-woven, Foam-tipped Swabs, and Others), By Diagnostics Type (Molecular Diagnostics, CRISPR & Biosensors, and Others), By Mode (Point-of-Care, and Non-Point-of-Care), and By End-User (Laboratories & Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nasal-swab-test-market

This report segments the global nasal swab test market as follows:

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: By Product Type

Non-woven

Foam-tipped Swabs

Others

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: By Diagnostics Type

Molecular Diagnostics

CRISPR & Biosensors

Others

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: By Mode

Point-of-Care

Non-Point-of-Care

Global Nasal Swab Test Market: By End-User

Laboratories &Diagnostics Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the nasal swab test market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of roughly 3.4%.

The nasal swab test market was valued at around USD 108.7 Million in 2020, according to the primary analysis.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region is expected to lead the global market through the forecast period.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Most number tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Nasal Swab Test Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nasal-swab-test-market

Browse More Related Report:

Sterile Swabs Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sterile-swabs-market

Skin Antiseptic Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-antiseptic-products-market-report

N95 Mask Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/n95-mask-market-by-usage-usable-and-disposable-1268

Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hand-sanitizer-market

Skin and Wound Disinfection Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-and-wound-disinfection-market-report

Anesthesia Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/anesthesia-equipment-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com