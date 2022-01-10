Medical Tubing Market Demand, Size Analysis To Reach USD 12.50 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Medical Tubing Market Size – USD 6.54 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing geriatric population

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Tubing Market is expected to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical tubing is a kind of tubing that comply with medical industry requirements and standards for various medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is deployed for fluid management and drainage along with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, among others.

Increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Elderly people face several health issues owing to reduced immunity strength and require various treatments that include the implementation of medical tubing. Increasing awareness pertaining to advancement in healthcare facilities and government initiatives to make subsidized medical facilities available to people is another driver causative of the market growth. Growing demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is pushing demand for the tubing. Increased healthcare spending to avoid future hazards and a large number of invasive surgeries are increasing the demand for medical tubing. Continuous customization of polymers and restructuring of the tubing has given various opportunities for the players in the market.

Additionally, the expanding medical industry in both developed and developing regions are positively impacting the market demand. The demand for medical tubing is mounting in surgical implants owing to lubricity and biocompatibility. Growing instances of non-invasive surgical procedures for treatment is propelling the market growth in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, increasing demand from technically advanced medical devices to meet various neurological and surgical applications is elevating the medical tubing demand.

Key players operating in the market:

Zeus Industrial products, Teleflex, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Optinova, Lubrizol, Spectrum Plastics Group, Nordson Corporation, Raumedic, Putnam Plastics, and Tekni-Plex, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period as plastic tubing delivers a wide range of chemical and corrosion resistance, exceptional abrasion and wear resistance, greater flexibility, visual contact with the flow, and outstanding flow characteristics.

By application, catheters held a substantial market share in 2018 and are forecasted to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. Medical catheters and tubing are like carriers, navigating intricate regions of the body to deliver or remove fluids and to treat or diagnose abnormalities. Their role is fundamental to several diagnostic procedures and treatments, such as medicine delivery and toxin removal, among other specific functions.

The market in the North America region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the governments in the region to offer superior medical facilities.

The investigative report on the Medical Tubing market assesses the global market for Medical Tubing industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast period 2021-2026. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also offers details about the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnership, agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. Chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. Increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significant contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.

Market Segmentation:

Material Outlook

Plastics

Metals

Silicone

Application Outlook

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

Catheters

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

