Hemodialysis Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022 | Baxter Healthcare Corporation, B. Braun Medical

New Research Study "Hemodialysis Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Hemodialysis is a treatment that helps kidney failure patients cleanse their blood. The process is also known as hemodialysis. This type of treatment helps patients with kidney failure receive the necessary medications to live a normal life. This procedure is a life-saving and highly effective way to treat chronic kidney failure. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of hemodialysis. Read on to learn more. One of the main benefits of hemodialysis is the fact that it doesn't affect the body's chemistry. Instead, it helps remove waste products from the blood. The treatment is performed under anesthesia and requires a commitment from the patient. During the procedure, a catheter is inserted into the peritoneal cavity and remains there permanently. Fresh dialysis fluid is pumped in through the catheter.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global hemodialysis market include Isopure Corp., Dialife SA, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Rockwell Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Diaverum, Cantel Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of kidney failures in the world are expected to propel the growth of the global hemodialysis market. For instance, according to Nature, the global prevalence of chronic kidney disease is around 9.1%, which is 697.5 million cases. Those who experience kidney failure should be sure to speak to their physician to discuss their options and treatment plans. Dialysis is a life-altering procedure that requires a commitment of time and money. A team of professionals is available to support and educate the patient. These professionals are medically trained to provide the care needed by patients. While a dialysis technician is in charge of administering the dialysis fluid, a physician assistant or nurse practitioner will help the patient manage related conditions. The increasing launch of novel treatment options is estimated to create traction in the global hemodialysis market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented several challenges to medical healthcare providers and patients in the world. The increase in the COVID positive cases, along with the growth in its incidence rate, created a potential increase in kidney damage cases. Owing to the pandemic, the requirement for renal replacement fluids also got augmented globally. This impacted the growth of the global hemodialysis market

Key Takeaways:

• The size of the global hemodialysis market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 6.4%, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the world. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 31.1% of the global adult population suffers from hypertension.

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global hemodialysis market, owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney-related issues in the region. For instance, according to the University of California San Francisco, around 750,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from kidney failure.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global hemodialysis market, owing to the increasing investments in the healthcare sector in the region, along with the expansion of services by key market players.

