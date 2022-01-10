Ureteroscopes Market is Expected to be a major factor for growth of the Market 2022 | Boston Scientific Corporation

Ureteroscopes Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

An ureteroscope is a medical device, a thin tube like device with lens and illuminating light to capture images of complex urinary tract organs. It is used to diagnose and treat kidney stones. Kidney stones, also known as renal calculi, occur when the liquid stored in the kidneys becomes too concentrated. The stone, once lodged in the urinary tract, obstructs urine flow and causes great pain in the abdomen. Kidney stones can either be removed or broken into pieces.

Ureteroscopy is a preferred method for the treatment of small- to medium-sized kidney stones located in any part of the urinary tract. Ureteroscopes use laser to break up small kidney stones. It is a minimally invasive procedure and has shown higher accuracy and lower rates of complications than conventional methods. Ureteroscopy is an outpatient procedure commonly done to treat stones in the ureters

Get PDF Sample Copy (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1603

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global ureteroscopes market are Boston Scientific Corporation, SOPRO-COMEG GmbH, Prosurg, Inc., OPCOM Inc., AED.MD, PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, and Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of kidney stones (Urolithiasis) and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the ureteroscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Kidney Foundation, each year, more than half a million people go to emergency rooms for kidney stone problems, and it is estimated that one in ten people have a kidney stone at some time in their lives.

Moreover, rise in R&D activities to develop and launch novel devices, growing geriatric and obese population, and introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to aid in the growth of the ureteroscopes market. Obesity and weight gain increase the risk of kidney stone formation. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese.

Get PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1603

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has had a global impact on all aspects of health care, including surgical procedures. Moreover, the pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to healthcare systems and many elective surgeries/procedures are being canceled or postponed so healthcare workers can tend to the surge of critical patient care. The ban on elective surgical procedures has led to a drastic decline in the surgical procedures. This in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The ureteroscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period due to the increasing approvals and launches of new ureteroscopes. For instance, in September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, designed to enable urologists to operate an ureteroscope and basket simultaneously when retrieving kidney stones via flexible ureteroscopy (URS).

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the ureteroscopes market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in geriatric and obese population, and introduction of technologically advanced products in these regions. For instance, in April 2019, Dornier MedTech (Dornier) announced the launch and immediate availability of its new AXIS Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and Stone Management Products in the United States.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1603

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

