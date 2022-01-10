DIRECTOR OF RISK MANAGEMENT, ELI GIOMBI, FIRST IN 2022 TO BE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Eli Giombi

Florida-based Director of Risk Management is the first candidate globally in 2022 to attain the Certificate in Risk Governance.

This program greatly expanded my risk background and I now see framing risk governance as an opportunity.” — Eli Giombi

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Eli Giombi of West Palm Beach, Florida, in the United States.Eli serves as the Director of Risk Management for B.E. Blank & Company. Before this, he served as the Chief Risk Officer for the multi-strategy Kronos Fund. He earned his MBA from the Yale School of Management and his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University.Eli is the first candidate globally in 2022 to attain the Certificate in Risk Governance."Eli performed very well across all aspects of our program, showing disciplined dedication to his professional growth," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "His expertise and knowledge will serve him well in the important risk leadership role he holds, while this program allows him to bring new insights on risk, governance, and value creation to his organization," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“The Certificate in Risk Governance program is very comprehensive,” said Mr. Giombi. “With my hedge fund experience, I have always been focused on investment (market) risk. This program greatly expanded my risk background and I now see framing risk governance as an opportunity,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk® , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program