Cloud Analytics Market to Display Stunning CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028; SAS Institute Inc. Collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to Strengthen its Position: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud analytics market size is projected to be at USD 86.15 billion in 2028. The market was USD 19.04 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be USD 22.84 billion in 2021. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Cloud Analytics Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our researchers, incorporating analytics solutions into cloud platforms has empowered corporations to attain better control over business processes and to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, amplified permeation of IoT and cloud computing is anticipated to lift the demand for cloud analytics solutions. Cloud analytics solutions endure impacting how organizations function, operate and utilize created data through their digital mediums.

Key companies functioning in the market are enthusiastically taking crucial initiatives to deliver distinguished and tailored solutions that will facilitate companies to ease their multi-cloud journey.

For example, in June 2020, Wipro Limited, which is a prominent consulting and technology company collaborated with IBM Corporation to aid Wipro clients to handle their mission-critical assignments and effortlessly transferring to multi-cloud platforms. Such initiatives by significant players are projected to reinforce their international trials and contribute to the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

• IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

• Hexaware Technologies Limited (Mumbai, India)

• Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

• Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, U.S.)

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• TIBCO Software Inc. (California, U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (California, U.S.)

• MicroStrategy Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.)

• The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.)

• SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

• Sisense (New York, U.S.)

• Atos (Bezons, France)

• Cloudera, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 20.9 % 2028 Value Projection USD 86.15 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 19.04 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Solution; Deployment; End-User; Regional; Growth Drivers Increased Demand of Analytics Solutions to Aid Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Data Security Concerns Associated with Confidential Data to Hamper Growth





COVID-19 Outbreak to Enhance Acceptance of Cloud Solutions for Business Liveability

The spread of COVID-19 had a restrained influence on the worldwide market primarily. The development of IT infrastructure has decelerated owing to a decline in supply and decreased volume. Businesses that offer solutions and services were also estimated to witness a momentary strike. Nevertheless, usage of combined apps, analytics, safety solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) were anticipated to upsurge in the second half of the year, 2020.

Report Coverage

The report provides a thorough study of the market segments and detailed analysis of the market overview. A profound evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is presented in the report. It further shares an in-depth analysis of the regional insights and how they shape the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. It sheds light on the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the leading position.

Segmentation

On the basis of solution, the global market is segregated into cloud business intelligence (BI) tools, enterprise information management, governance, risk, and compliance, enterprise performance management, analytics solutions, and others.

In terms of deployment, the global market is classified into public, private, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the market is categorized into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

In terms of region, the global market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, research & education, and others.

Owing to the great consumer base and increasing competition in the market, the BFSI organizations are in a superior place to influence cloud-based technologies for refining their functioning proficiency and augment the client experience.

Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) Tools to Foster Market Growth

Over the last few years, business intelligence (BI) has achieved importance as structured and unstructured data has been shattered. Industries and businesses of all extents are applying amplified emphasis on executing business intelligence (BI) solutions into its business collections and consequently attain a competitive benefit.

Majority of the businesses are currently utilizing a modernized process that necessitates recognizing, assembling, conserving, and swapping a vast amount of data. For this data, BI solutions are applied in order to gain a speedy and modest business policy making procedure. This is expected to bolster the cloud analytics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights

New Solution Developments to Boost Growth in North America

North America held the maximum cloud analytics market share in 2020 and is anticipated to uphold its supremacy over the mentioned time period. Moreover, prominent players in the region are implementing cloud based analytics solutions to satisfy customer demand for augmented data quality, improved incorporation, and data conception.

Asia Pacific is principally powered by the inaugural of data centres by principal suppliers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud among others, occasioning in the eradication of worries regarding data offshoring and safety breaks.

Europe held a considerable market share in 2020. Owing to enlarged expenses and a growing existence of corporations discovering the usage of AI and NLP technologies for various utilizations, leading countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom have crucial markets.

Competitive Landscape

Chief Companies to Advance Analytics Solutions to Satisfy Growing Demand by Users

Corporations functioning in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Teradata, IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Google LLC, Hexagon Software, among others are fixated on creating and delivering effective cloud analytics solutions. Similarly, the escalated competition in the market is compelling service suppliers to concentrate on acquirement approach in order to reinforce their market positions.

Industry Development

June 2020: SAS Institute Inc., which is a principal technology company, collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to empower consumers to run their mission-critical SAS assignments on cloud.

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cloud Analytics Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Cloud Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Solution (USD) Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Enterprise Information Management Governance, Risk, and Compliance Enterprise Performance Management Analytics Solutions Others By Deployment (USD) Public Private Hybrid By Organization Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By End-User (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Research & Education Others (Energy, Media & Entertainment, Etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

