Trace Minerals In Feed Market Size Expected to Reach USD 707.7 Million By 2028, Says Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 472 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends –Growing need for animal protein in diet

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Trace Minerals In Feed Market is foreseen to be valued at USD 707.7 Million by 2028 from USD 472 Million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the estimated timeline. Trace minerals which are necessary for maintaining normal animal health and stimulating immune function include iron, zinc, copper, selenium, and manganese. The performance of animal is dependent on a healthy mineral state preservation among them. Therefore, the trace minerals have become an essential nutrient for animal’s livestock production. These minerals are highly required in several metabolic reactions.

The industry is fueled by an increasing production of animal compound feed. With the elevating demand for different types of meat/meat products and the rapid improvement in the quality of diets, especially the trend in protein-rich diets among large base of customers globally, the overall requirement for compound feed has been rising in several nations of North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Rising need for white and red meat has been elevating day by day in all these countries, which has contributed significantly to the sector growth. A sudden improvement in the feed mills is responsible for the expansion of compound feed, which is also supporting the growth of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic impact on the consumption of feed has negatively influenced the meat consumption and other livestock products and by-products, like eggs and milk. Due to the lockdown in major countries, there was a shortage in feeding supply. Moreover, there is a skepticism among consumers towards the poultry products consumption, due to the scare of getting infected to through meat or eggs consumption. This factor has also reduced the animal feed requirement in the global market.

Further key findings in the report

• Rising bioavailability of trace minerals is granting several lucrative avenues in the sector. Bioavailability mainly refers to the nutrients’ balance in food products, which are utilized by the animal’s body. Further, the nutrients’ utilization is in the form of cellular assimilation, transport, and conversion to a biologically active form.

• The poultry segment is foreseen to experience the fastest CAGR in the estimated period. The poultry meat consumption gained the highest peak in 2019, with 40% of global consumption. The increased focus on the consumption of animal protein in daily diets is contributing to the sector’s growth.

• APAC is the leading region in the sector because of the rising requirement for poultry meat and ruminates in different countries including Japan, India, South East Asian countries and China, and rising health-conscious population. With the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding the optimum nutrients in daily diet, has escalated further demand for protein rich meat, thus, promoting this region’s growth.

• Leading participants in the industry include Biochem Zusatzstoffe, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo, Chemlock Nutrition Corporation, Cargill, Inc., DLG Group, Kemin Industries Inc., DSM, Lallemand, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Orffa, Qualitech, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp, Tanke, Virbac, Zinpro Corporation, and Veterinary Professional Services LTD.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global trace minerals in feed market on the basis of product type, livestock, chelate, form, and region:

Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Zinc

• Copper

• Cobalt

• Manganese

• Iron

• Chromium

• Other types (iodine and selenium)

Livestock Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Poultry

• Ruminant

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Other livestock (equine and pets)

Chelate Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Amino acids

• Proteinates

• Polysaccharides

• Other chelate types (propionates and peptides)

Form Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U,K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered by the report

• At what rate will be the Trace Minerals In Feed Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2028?

• What are the key factors driving the Trace Minerals In Feed Market?

• What would be the impact of Trace Minerals In Feed Market across different regions?

• What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

• What are the future growth strategies in the Trace Minerals In Feed Market?

Source: https://reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-trace-minerals-in-feed-market

