Sugar-Free Beverages Market: Research Report - A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Sugar-Free Beverages Market Research Report: Information by Product Type , Claim , Distribution Channel and Region Forecast Till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar-free beverage sales are booming, and Market Research Future (MRFR) has predicted a steep growth curve in the global sugar-free beverages market over the forecast period of 2017-2023 in its latest report.

Diabetes and obesity have almost reached an epidemic stage. The co-occurrence of these two diseases along with other lifestyle diseases has evoked major concern among consumers across the globe. This has corresponded to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Against the backdrop of soaring apprehensions, various dietary trends such as paleo, ketogenic, and others have gained grounds. Such dietary trends strictly omit the intake of sugar which is a key factor enhancing the growth of the sugar-free beverages market. Fast-paced lifestyle and a growing number of demographics joining the workforce, the demand for convenience food has also increased. Sugar-free beverages are highly sought after by consumers to meet their nutritional requirements. Not only are sugar-free beverages healthy, but they align with the ongoing dietary trends.

Negative media spotlight on the consumption of sugar has further influenced consumers to cut down sugar consumption which has increased the sales of sugar-free beverages. Capitalizing on the massive opportunity provided by the sugar-free market, various beverage manufacturers are re-evaluating their beverage recipes. They are developing low-sugar content or sugar-free beverages with additional nutritional attributes as a means for answering the high-sugar concerns among health-conscious consumers.

Various beverage manufacturers also consider sugar-free as a price reduction strategy other than appealing to the consumers. Moreover, sugar tax on sugary beverages has been a key growth influencer. Sugar tax has been introduced as a major move aimed at reducing the consumption of sugary drinks which has prompted beverage manufacturers to rethink their beverage formulations. Moreover, there has been a change in the attitude of major beverage manufacturers around the world. Beverages are moving away from the traditional role if 'treats' and transforming into a part of greater nutrition movement.

Other factors which are catalyzing the market growth include availability and popularity of alternative sweeteners, product premiumization, and specialized offerings from private labels.

On the downside, sugar-free beverages do not meet the taste requirements of consumers; hence, have a low acceptability rate. Moreover, a lack of awareness regarding sugar-free beverage variants along with cut-throat competition from sugared beverages is likely to restrict the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The sugar free beverage market has been segmented based on product type, claims, and distribution channel.

By product type, the sugar-free beverage market has been segmented into fruits and vegetable juices, soft drinks, energy drinks, dairy beverages, and others. The fruits and vegetable juice segment is leading the market on account of a host of health benefits offered by them.

By claims, the sugar-free beverage market has been segmented into gluten-free, lactose-free, organic, and others. Increasing consumer inclination towards clean label and preservative free food products is driving the organic segment.

By distribution channel, the sugar-free beverage market has been segmented into non-store based and store-based. Organized retail format gives the store-based channel leverage over the non-store-based distribution channel.

Regional Analysis

By region, the sugar-free beverage market has been segmented into North America, the Rest of the World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The market is performing exceptionally well in the North America region. Keeping in line with the prevalent sugar-free trend, beverage manufacturers are engaging in product development. The high base of health-conscious demographic who follow various dietary trends and influx of various sugar-free products is catalyzing the growth of the region. Moreover, affordability and high incidence rate of diabetes and obesity are key factors affecting the market.

Europe sugar-free beverages market is spurred by a gradual increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases in the region which has prompted the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Market players are expanding their activities in Europe has helped the growth of the market.

The APAC sugar-free beverage market is likely to showcase rapid growth over the forecast period on account of surging health awareness and increasing disposable income. A major shift in the dietary pattern has been noticed in the region which motivates the growth of the sugar-free beverages market.

Competitive Landscape

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Nestlé (Europe), Mars Inc. (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), PepsiCo (U.S.), and the Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) are the distinguished players in the sugar-free beverage market.

Industry Updates

• April 2019 - Tampico Beverages, a US-based producer and marketer of juice drink concentrates, launched a sugar-free range of its namesake juice brand, the Zero range. Tampico Zero comes in two flavor variants and contains only five calories per serving. The new product range has been rolled out in the US and will be available on a broader scale latter this year.

• April 2019 - Coca-Cola Japan launched the first sugar-free flavored water under the brand name of 'I LOHAS' in Japan. The product contains only lemon juice, mineral water, and lemon flavor extract.

