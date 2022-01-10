Lepasa NFTs Get VIP Program for IDO Whitelisting : Don't miss the chance to get priority allocation & privileges
This programme is designed to provide early opportunities in the Lepasa project. Which includes IDO whitelisting and Lifetime Privilege.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lepasa NFT have just introduced the GET VIP programme. This event allows everyone to participate and avail chances of winning the benefits.
What is GET VIP?
This programme is designed to gather more Lepasa knowledge holders and give them early opportunities in the project.
this includes IDO whitelisting and Lifetime Privilege
IDO
Lepasa have opened IDO with (1 Million LEPA) 1% of total supply and divided allocation as follows.
The pools have been priced at (IDO - 0.10 USDT, Listing - 0.15 USDT) based on price of paired token at the time of creating IDO contracts (5 January 2022).
Priority Allocation
For valid reasons IDO whitelisted numbers are always very less against participation. Lepasa went one step ahead and bought another pie on the plate.
All of the participants in the Get VIP programme will be whitelisted for further benefit of Priority Allocation. Which means, whenever Lepasa launches a collection of NFTs, 20% of the total collection will be secured for VIP Members for 24 Hours or more.
100% Liquidity
Yes. every single cent of the raise during IDO, 100% of it will be put into the liquidity on respective DEX. The reason for IDO is not raising money but introducing project to respective communities.
How to Participate?
Its simple & quick.
Jump on website and click the link Get VIP.
Step 1 - Connect your wallet and select the chain. The user will have 3 options. ETH, BSC and Polygon.
Step 2 - Click on the button : Apply for Whitelisting.
Step 3 - Answer the 5 questions by selecting right answer in the options. All of these questions are about Lepasa, Since the results will be based on your knowledge on Lepasa Project so far. Make sure you choose right one.
Step 4 - After submitting the form, the you will be taken to their wallet, where you need to submit the transaction. it will cost a small network fee. Lepasa is recording only wallet address and answer sheet reference on the dapp.
What’s next?
IDO will be live only for 24 hours from 2:00 PM UTC 16 January 2022 on Pinksale.Finance with pools as follows.
Ethereum
Binance Chain
Polygon
After IDO, the Lepa token will be listed on Uniswap, Pancakeswap and Quickswap.
