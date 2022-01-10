Gluten-Free Beverages Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2027

Gluten-Free Beverages Market

Gluten-Free Beverages Market Research Report: By Type, By Packaging Material , By Distribution Channel , By Region - Forecast Till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release on the global gluten-free beverages market. The report takes a close look at various aspects affecting the performance of the global gluten-free beverages market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market’s present prospects and growth potential over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Gluten is a compound found in grain and grain derivatives. In recent years, gluten has been vilified in the food and beverages sector as being harmful to gut health and a potential allergen. Several people face allergies and related complications upon the consumption of gluten. Gluten is also a contributor to celiac disease, the prevalence of which has grown at an alarming rate in the Western world over the last few decades. As a result, gluten-free foods and beverages have become a major part of the food and beverage industry, especially in developed Western countries, in recent years. The growing demand for gluten-free products is likely to become a prominent feature of the global food and beverage industry in the coming years.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Gluten-Free Beverages Market” @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1295

Segmental Analysis:

The global gluten-free beverages market has been segmented by type, packaging material, and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global gluten-free beverages market has been segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages currently dominate the global gluten-free beverages market. However, alcoholic beverages such as beer contain a significant amount of gluten. As a result, developing gluten-free variants of such popular beverages is likely to be a major objective for key players in the gluten-free beverages market in the coming years. This is likely to drive the alcoholic segment of the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period.

By packaging material, the gluten-free beverages market is segmented into plastic, paper, metal, and others. Of these, plastic is likely to remain the material of choice in the gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period due to its cheap production costs, easy availability, and ease of storage and transportation.

By distribution channel, store-based distribution currently dominates the global gluten-free beverages market, as the conventional store-based distribution system for food and beverages has been followed by gluten-free beverage manufacturers. However, with the increasing ease of storage and transportation of gluten-free beverages, many brands are launching online shopping portals for their own brands or partnering with ecommerce giants to sell their products online. As a result, non-store-based distribution is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global gluten-free beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world on the basis of geography.

North America currently dominates the global gluten-free beverage market due to the widespread presence of celiac disease and the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of gluten-free products in combating the same. The widespread availability of gluten-free beverages in North America, due to the presence of a strong retail supply chain and high awareness about gluten-free products, is likely to ensure North America’s dominance in the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period. The U.S. is likely to play a dominant role in the development of the gluten-free beverages market in North America over the forecast period, being the leading consumer of gluten-free products in the world.

APAC could emerge as a significant regional market for gluten-free beverages over the forecast period due to the growing awareness among consumers in countries such as China, India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Korea.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gluten-free-foods-beverages-market-1295

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global gluten-free beverages market include WhiteWave Foods, PepsiCo Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, The Dannon Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Döhler GmbH, and Koninklijke DSM NV.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America