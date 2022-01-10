Pharmaceutical Granulators Market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% | L.B. Bohle, Alexanderwerk, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Pharmaceutical Granulators Market

Increasing demand for oral dose medications in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive growth of pharmaceutical granulators market.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Granulators for pharmaceuticals provide pharmaceutical stability to tablets or capsules for use in the manufacturing of drugs. The increased stability of tablets will improve their dissolution. The decrease in tablet weight will improve the manufacturing efficiency of granulated preparations. This emulsification process also helps increase the dissolution time of tablets by reducing the surface area exposed to water. This makes it easy for manufacturers to produce high volume tablets.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulators market include, Alexanderwerk, Frewitt S.A., Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Glatt GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, L.B. Bohle, LINXIS Group, Romaco Group, Spraying Systems Co., and Syntegon Technology GmbH.

Key Market Drivers:

Approval and launch of oral dose medications is expected to propel growth of the global pharmaceutical granulators market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for DSUVIA for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In the U.S., from 3 January 2020 to 3:20pm CET, 8 December 2021, there have been 48,982,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 783,433 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 2 December 2021, a total of 453,084,481 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in demand for various pharmaceuticals, which is expected to aid in growth of the global pharmaceutical granulators market.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulators market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, Alexanderwerk presented its portfolio at The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo.

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulators market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Romaco Holding GmbH acquired STE Tecpharm, S. L., a Span-based manufacturer of processing technology.

