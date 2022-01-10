Increasing Foray for Plant-Based Proteins Stimulating Chickpeas Consumption in the U.S – Fact.MR Analysis
Newly released data from Fact.MR states the chickpeas market surpassed US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Newly released data from Fact.MR states the chickpeas market surpassed US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2021. In addition, canned chickpeas are gaining traction in North America. Thus, Fact.MR estimates that the revenues of chickpeas market will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 17.8 Bn in 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.
Leading to higher nutrition value and protein, chickpeas are generally consumed with soups, salads, dip, spread, etc. Rising consumption is also leading to the rise in manufacturers offering chickpeas in various forms such as roasted, flavored, snack bar. Moreover, fried and seasoned chickpeas are also being consumed on a large scale.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Desi Chickpeas
Kabuli Chickpeas
Form
Dried Chickpeas
Fresh/Green Chickpeas
Frozen Chickpeas
Preserved/Canned Chickpeas
Chickpea Flour
Application
Chickpeas for Direct Consumption
Chickpeas for Salads
Chickpea Snacks
Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini
Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts
Chickpeas for Other Applications
5 Forecast Highlights on Global Chickpeas Market
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global chickpeas market. By the end of 2022, APEJ chickpeas market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 5,000 million revenue. In APEJ region, India is one of the largest producer of chickpeas, followed by Australia, Pakistan, China, etc. hence, the region accounts for the largest share in the global chickpeas market.
North America is also expected to emerge as the biggest market for chickpeas. Chickpeas are consumed in various forms as food items. In North America, canned chickpeas are consumed on a large scale with salads. Chickpeas are also available in form of dry chickpeas and ground flour to be used in baking.
Compared to Kabuli chickpeas, desi chickpeas are expected to be one of the highly-preferred product. Desi chickpeas are estimated to reach nearly US$ 6,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.
Dried chickpeas are expected to be one of the most favored forms of chickpeas. By the end of 2017, dried chickpeas are estimated to account for nearly half of the market share. Dried chickpeas are also estimated to create more than US$ 1,000 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, fresh/green chickpeas are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period.
Direct consumption of chickpeas is expected to be the highest compared to other applications. Direct consumption of chickpeas is estimated to reach close to US$ 3,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.
