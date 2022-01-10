Sexual Wellness Market Research Report 2022, Global Overview, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Regional Forecast by 2027

Sexual Wellness Market

Sexual Wellness Market Research Report: by Product (Sex Toys, Condom, Contraceptive, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Lubricants, Ointments)- Forecast Till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the sexual wellness market to be valued at close to USD 39.5 Billion by the end of 2027. The global Sexual Wellness Market should continue to grow at a decent rate of 4.60% over the appraisal period (between 2020 and 2027).

Growth Promoters & Major Deterrents

The sexual wellness industry would witness tremendous growth in the years ahead, in response to the alarming surge in HIV infection along with several Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). The rise in government initiatives and most of the NGOs getting involved in activities encouraging the adoption of contraceptives would also bolster industry growth.

The mushrooming childbearing women population across the globe combined with the rising prominence of online shopping and e-commerce among consumers would result in booming sales of various sexual wellness products. The NYC Health Department encourages masturbation, stating it as a safe form of sexual activity during the COVID-19 pandemic era. The pandemic has brought down the stigma surrounding masturbation, which has raised the number of people going for different sex toys for a better sexual experience. This is touted to be a huge game changer for the sexual wellness market in subsequent years.

The global market will also benefit from the surging acceptance of LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) communities in various parts of the world. Huge global concerns regarding personal hygiene have been a driving force for the global market as well.

Segmental Analysis

The market for sexual wellness can be considered for product, as well as distribution channels.

With respect to product, the sexual wellness industry caters to ointments, condom & contraceptives, sex toys, lubricants, sexual enhancement supplements, and others. The sex toys segment has captured the leading position in the global market, given the declining stigma surrounding masturbation and the emerging trend of experimenting as liberalization and homosexuality continues to gain acceptance. Initiatives like sex-positive movements facilitate breaking of stereotypes related to gender, social construct, and age, which further pushes the demand for sex toys.

The key distribution channels listed in the MRFR review study are retail as well as online platforms. Online distribution channels have garnered a considerable share in the global market for sexual wellness, given the rising penetration of several online retailers like Alibaba, eBay, and Amazon in developed as well as developing nations.

Regional Status

The Americas is set to be the market leader in the following years, as the demand for sexual wellness products continues to soar backed by the high awareness among people. The vast pool of well-known firms, high prevalence of STDs and a thriving e-commerce industry also strengthen the market position in the region, especially in the United States.

Europe shall secure the second lead in the forthcoming years, as awareness regarding a variety of sexual wellness products is extremely high in the region. Established brands like Skore and Durex makes use of creative advertising strategies via Twitter, Instagram, and various media channels, advanced product launch, and influencer marketing to seize a bigger stake in the regional market.

The APAC market for sexual wellness is led by China, Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, and India. As the fastest advancing market, Asia Pacific is backed by the rising prevalence of the e-commerce sector among customers. Online sites ensure discreet package delivery, which encourages women in the region to opt for a variety of sexual wellness products. Furthermore, several Chinese firms are striving to establish their presence in North America as well as Europe, which can result in a price war among the companies, raising the competition.

Top Firms

The biggest developers of sexual wellness products in the market are LifeStyles Healthcare (Australia), Mankind Pharma (India), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), Veru Inc. (US), LELO (Sweden), BioFilm IP LLC (US), Karex Berhad (Malaysia), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Doc Johnson (US), and many more.

