North America Visual Impairment Products And Services Market To Witness Substantial Gains Over 2022-2028 | Adaptivation,

North America Visual Impairment Products And Services

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

North America Visual Impairment Products and Services Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,424.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„:

The loss of central vision is the most common form of visual impairment and creates a blindspot. The peripheral vision remains intact. Although this condition may affect a child's ability to recognize faces, it does not impair mobility. A person with a visual impairment should be evaluated by a professional for assessment and treatment.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:

Major players operating in the North America visual impairment products and services market include, Adaptivation, Inc., AbleNet, Inc., Amedia Corporation, Access, American Thermoform, Cambium Learning, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Dolphin Computer Access Limited, GF Health Products Inc., ViewPlus Technologies, VISPERO, LS&S LLC, and Technologies HumanWare Inc.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Technological advancements in assistive technologies for visually impaired is expected to propel growth of North America visual impairment products and services market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Facebook announced new improvements to Automatic Alternative Text, its AI technology that is used to generate descriptions of photos posted on the social network for visually impaired users.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Globally, as of 7:05pm CET, 22 December 2021, there have been 275,233,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,364,996 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 December 2021, a total of 8,387,658,165 vaccine doses have been administered. People living with visual disabilities/impairment are more likely vulnerable to get contracted from Covid-19 than people without visual impairment. Such scenario is expected to boost demand for various visual impairment products and services.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

R&D of new devices is expected to propel growth of North America visual impairment products and services market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Lantronix Inc. a provider of SaaS supported eSight Corp. in the development of an enhanced vision device that enables individuals with serious visual impairment to see.

