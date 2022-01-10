North America Visual Impairment Products And Services Market To Witness Substantial Gains Over 2022-2028 | Adaptivation,

North America Visual Impairment Products And Services

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

North America Visual Impairment Products and Services Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,424.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

The loss of central vision is the most common form of visual impairment and creates a blindspot. The peripheral vision remains intact. Although this condition may affect a child's ability to recognize faces, it does not impair mobility. A person with a visual impairment should be evaluated by a professional for assessment and treatment.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Major players operating in the North America visual impairment products and services market include, Adaptivation, Inc., AbleNet, Inc., Amedia Corporation, Access, American Thermoform, Cambium Learning, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Dolphin Computer Access Limited, GF Health Products Inc., ViewPlus Technologies, VISPERO, LS&S LLC, and Technologies HumanWare Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Technological advancements in assistive technologies for visually impaired is expected to propel growth of North America visual impairment products and services market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Facebook announced new improvements to Automatic Alternative Text, its AI technology that is used to generate descriptions of photos posted on the social network for visually impaired users.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 7:05pm CET, 22 December 2021, there have been 275,233,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,364,996 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 December 2021, a total of 8,387,658,165 vaccine doses have been administered. People living with visual disabilities/impairment are more likely vulnerable to get contracted from Covid-19 than people without visual impairment. Such scenario is expected to boost demand for various visual impairment products and services.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

R&D of new devices is expected to propel growth of North America visual impairment products and services market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Lantronix Inc. a provider of SaaS supported eSight Corp. in the development of an enhanced vision device that enables individuals with serious visual impairment to see.

