China Orthosis and Prosthetics Market Report Puts Limelight On Opportunities By 2028 | Ottobock, Össur hf, Teh Lin Pros.

China Orthosis and Prosthetics

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š ๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก

Overview:

Orthoses are a medical devices used to maintain joint mobility of knees, hips, and ankles. They help correct incorrect movements and secure joints from abnormal ones. An orthosis also helps to prevent falling while standing. They promote proper muscle function and prevent contractures and spasticity. While prosthetics are artificial devices that are used for replacing missing body parts. Prosthetics can help people regain some function and independence. The greatest benefit comes in the form of walking, and being able to walk again is a great benefit for those who have lost an arm or leg due to amputation or trauma.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4443

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€:

Technological development in the orthotics and prosthetics is expected to propel growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and MIT developed a lightweight, soft and low-cost neuroprosthetic hand that offers real-time tactile control to amputees. Development of such brain-controlled neuroprosthetics is expected to create growth opportunities for players in the market.

However, high cost associated with myoelectric and customized prosthesis is expected to obstruct growth of the china orthosis and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—:

Outbreak of COVID-19 in China has led to the spread of the disease in numerous countries across the world. Due to the outbreak of this virus, nationwide lockdown regulations were implemented in China and several other countries, which resulted into suspension of various activities including production, and supply. This had a negative impact on the demand for orthosis and prosthetics, and manufacturing processes of other medical devices especially in China. However, declining cases of COVID-19 and relaxation in lockdown regulations is projected to support growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4443

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

โ€ข The global China orthosis and prosthetics market is expected to grow, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to rise in the cases of fractures and sport injuries. For instance, according to a study published in the JAMA network on August 16, 2021, the prevalence of clinical vertebral fracture was 9.7% among women and 10.5% among men in 20 416 participants recruited for the study.

โ€ข Frequent product launches, technological advancements, and merger and acquisitions are expected to boost growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market during the forecast period. For instance, November 2021, Ottobock, a medical device manufacturer acquired an exoskeleton startup SuitX.

โ€ข Major players active in the China orthosis and prosthetics market are ๐—๐ข๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ง ๐‡๐ฎ๐š๐ค๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐Ž๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐›๐จ๐œ๐ค, ๐‘๐ž๐ก๐š๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ร–๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ก๐Ÿ, ๐ž-๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ž๐ก ๐‹๐ข๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ. & ๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ. ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ž๐ข๐ฃ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‰๐ข๐ง๐ ๐›๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ & ๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐.๐’๐ก๐ข๐ฃ๐ข๐š๐ณ๐ก๐ฎ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐จ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ & ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐’๐ก๐ข๐ฃ๐ข๐š๐ณ๐ก๐ฎ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐จ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ ๐‘๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐๐จ๐›๐ž๐ฅ ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ž๐›๐ž๐ข ๐๐š๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐.

๐—•๐˜‚๐˜†-๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—™๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ข๐—™๐—™

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4443

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.