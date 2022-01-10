China Orthosis and Prosthetics Market Report Puts Limelight On Opportunities By 2028 | Ottobock, Össur hf, Teh Lin Pros.

China Orthosis and Prosthetics

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡

Overview:

Orthoses are a medical devices used to maintain joint mobility of knees, hips, and ankles. They help correct incorrect movements and secure joints from abnormal ones. An orthosis also helps to prevent falling while standing. They promote proper muscle function and prevent contractures and spasticity. While prosthetics are artificial devices that are used for replacing missing body parts. Prosthetics can help people regain some function and independence. The greatest benefit comes in the form of walking, and being able to walk again is a great benefit for those who have lost an arm or leg due to amputation or trauma.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

Technological development in the orthotics and prosthetics is expected to propel growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and MIT developed a lightweight, soft and low-cost neuroprosthetic hand that offers real-time tactile control to amputees. Development of such brain-controlled neuroprosthetics is expected to create growth opportunities for players in the market.

However, high cost associated with myoelectric and customized prosthesis is expected to obstruct growth of the china orthosis and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗:

Outbreak of COVID-19 in China has led to the spread of the disease in numerous countries across the world. Due to the outbreak of this virus, nationwide lockdown regulations were implemented in China and several other countries, which resulted into suspension of various activities including production, and supply. This had a negative impact on the demand for orthosis and prosthetics, and manufacturing processes of other medical devices especially in China. However, declining cases of COVID-19 and relaxation in lockdown regulations is projected to support growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

• The global China orthosis and prosthetics market is expected to grow, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to rise in the cases of fractures and sport injuries. For instance, according to a study published in the JAMA network on August 16, 2021, the prevalence of clinical vertebral fracture was 9.7% among women and 10.5% among men in 20 416 participants recruited for the study.

• Frequent product launches, technological advancements, and merger and acquisitions are expected to boost growth of the China orthosis and prosthetics market during the forecast period. For instance, November 2021, Ottobock, a medical device manufacturer acquired an exoskeleton startup SuitX.

• Major players active in the China orthosis and prosthetics market are 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐤, 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., Ö𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐟, 𝐞-𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐞𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬. & 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨. 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐛𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 & 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐍𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

