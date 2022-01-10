Global Dehydrated Onions Market expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dehydrated onions market is forecast to exhibit steady growth, with its overall valuation reaching US$ 1,061.5 Mn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights, dehydrated onion sales are expected to surge at 5.1% CAGR over the course of the assessment period. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.
The growth trajectory for the market is likely to remain positive in the foreseeable future, supported by a growing demographic of working women. White onion products will hold dominance accounting for more than 65% of the global market in 2021 on the basis of variety.
Increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritious diets and improved shelf life of dehydrated food products has escalated the growth of the dehydrated onions market globally during 2016-20 with a CAGR 3.7%, which is further expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2021-31.
Dehydrated onions have a number of health benefits including treatments for cough and cold, reducing the risk of cancer, and diabetes management. These benefits will drive sales prospects for the foreseeable future.
Also, the higher shelf life of dehydrated vegetables allows for logistical benefits. The dehydrated onions market is growing directly in proportion to the growth of dehydrated vegetables as a result of the various advantages of dehydration technology.
Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis on the Dehydrated Onions Market
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic into low-income countries with poor medical facilities has led to a negative impact on the sales of dehydrated onions.
Change in government policies, investments towards the control of the pandemic and the improvement in per capita disposable income of countries would lead to recovery in the sales of the dehydrated onions in the long term.
The demand for dehydrated onions is surging due to improvements in technologies utilized in the production of dehydrated food. Technologies such as vacuum and air-dried processes support production, and distribution are increasingly adopted, which will bode well for the market. Also, regulatory approvals have been creating growth opportunities for dehydrated onion manufacturers.
“Onions, despite being one of the most commonly consumed vegetables in the world, have restrictions in terms of shelf life. On the other hand, dehydrated onions can be stored for longer time and have wider scope of applications, which in turn is propelling the growth of the dehydrated onions market,” said a lead analyst at FMI.
Key Takeaways from the Dehydrated Onions Market Study
• The U.S. dehydrated onions market will grow from US$ 319 Mn in 2021 to US$ 478.2 Mn in 2031. This represents an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.2 Mn in the forecast period.
• Conventional dehydrated onions account for 87% of the market in 2021, supported by lower costs and easier access to required volumes of raw materials.
• White dehydrated onions will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031, driven by higher crop and processing yields.
• The U.K. will emerge as a leading market in Europe, accounting for more than US$ 44 million in 2021, aided by strong demand from the food processing sector of the country.
• GCC countries will remain major contributors to the MEA market with a share of 39.3% in 2021, supported by relatively high export levels.
Competitive Landscape
Leading manufacturers in the moderately fragmented dehydrated onions market are focusing on capacity expansion, investments into strategic geographic expansion and infrastructure developments for product processing applications.
Some of the leading companies offering dehydrated onions are Olam International, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Jiyan Food Ingredients, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Company, Kisan Foods, Harmony House Foods, Inc. Company, Silva International Inc. Company, Green Rootz, BC Foods Inc., Suszarnia Warzyw Jaworski Sp. J., Pardes Dehydration Company, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Garon Dehydrates Private Limited, Rocky Mountain Spice Company, R. J. Van Drunen & Sons, Inc., German Foods and other.
