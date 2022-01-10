Catering & Food Service Contractor market Strengthening Demand For Effective Drives market | Compass Group Plc., Sodexo

Catering & Food Service Contractor Market

Catering and food service contractors provide numerous services to commercial businesses.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Catering and food service contractors Market provide numerous services to commercial businesses. There are only three primary employers in most contracts including owners/operators, commissioned agents, and part-time employees. Owners/operators are the actual food service contractor and are responsible for all obligations and responsibilities arising under the contract. A private food service contractor is one who is a sole proprietor who individually chooses which employees to hire and who he will fire once he has fulfilled his contract. In contrast, government contractors include national healthcare facilities, national park services, national park service staff, and veterans' benefits.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global catering and food service contractor market include Westbury Street Holdings, Delaware North, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Compass Group Plc., Olive Catering Services, Dine Contract Catering, Elior Group, Thompson Hospitality, and Ovations Food Services.

Drivers

Growing demand for various mini-buffet servings at public gatherings, events, and international travel due to their convenience and gastronomic diversity is expected to augment growth of the catering and food service contractor market during the forecast period.

Coupled with this, rising demand from the travel & tourism industry in parallel to the wider acceptance in the healthcare and educational sectors, is expected to further cushion the growth of the catering and food service contractor market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus was a major restrain for the global catering and food service contractor market. The catering business was significantly impacted due to widespread lockdowns and the resulting restrictions on social gatherings and events. Contrarily, as lockdowns are lifted, the market is enjoying the pandemic recovery season with the rejuvenation of the travel and tourism industry.

Key Takeaways

The catering and food service contractor market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increased demand from the healthcare, education, and industrial sectors amidst recovering travel and tourism industry. For instance, in May 2020, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported that the catering business in the U.S. stood at US$ 12.97 billion in 2019.

Across the geographical spans, the European region is leading the global catering and food service contractor market on the heels of the rising demand for online catering services and increased number of FTAs (Foreign Tourist Arrivals).

Regarding the same, the Asia Pacific region is teeming with attractions for the global catering and food service contractor market on account of high volume of public congregation events combined with the growing inclination towards convenience foods.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

